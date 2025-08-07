When Will Bhadrapad Month Start? Know Date, Significance, Fasting Dates, And More

With the end of the holy month of Sawan, the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapad, also known as Bhado, will begin from August 10 and end on September 7, 2025. Falling in the middle of the Chaturmas period, Bhadrapad is considered highly auspicious and is especially devoted to Lord Krishna and Lord Ganesha.

This month witnesses many important Hindu festivals and fasts such as Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Hartalika Teej, making it spiritually significant for devotees.

Spiritual Importance Of Bhadrapad

If Sawan is regarded as the month of Lord Shiv, then Bhadrapad is considered the month of Lord Krishna, as the birth of Lord Krishna falls during this period. The term “Bhadra” translates to auspicious or fortunate. It is believed that any religious activity performed during this month yields long-lasting spiritual benefits.

List Of Major Vrats And Festivals In Bhadrapad Month 2025:

August 10: Beginning of Bhadrapad Month

August 12: Kajari Teej, Bahula Chauth, Sankashti Chaturthi

August 15: Krishna Janmashtami

August 16: Dahi Handi

August 17: Simha Sankranti

August 19: Aja Ekadashi

August 20: Pradosh Vrat

August 21: Start of Paryushan Parv, Guru Pushya Yoga

August 23: Bhadrapad Amavasya, Pola Festival

August 25: Varaha Jayanti

August 26: Hartalika Teej

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi

August 28: Rishi Panchami

August 31: Radha Ashtami, Beginning of Mahalakshmi Vrat

September 3: Parivartini Ekadashi

September 4: Vamana Jayanti

September 5: Onam, Pradosh Vrat

September 6: Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi

September 7: Bhadrapad Purnima, Lunar Eclipse

What To Do During Bhadrapad Month

Take a holy dip in sacred rivers, as prescribed in scriptures.

Worship Laddu Gopal (Bal Krishna) and read the Bhagavad Gita and Harivansh Purana for blessings of wealth, prosperity, and children.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, install Lord Ganesha’s idol at home for 10 days and participate in the festivities with devotion.

Follow a sattvic diet (pure vegetarian meals), as it is believed to cleanse the body and mind.

Worship Tulsi daily to gain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

What To Avoid During Bhadrapad Month

Avoid meat and alcohol consumption, as it is believed to anger the deities.

Refrain from eating uncooked foods, curd, and jaggery during this month.

Do not cut your hair on Sundays or consume salt on this day.

Avoid using rice or coconut oil given by someone else.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]