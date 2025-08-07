When Will Bhadrapad Month Start? Know Date, Significance, Fasting Dates, And More
Bhadrapada holds immense religious importance, and by following the do’s and don’ts mentioned in scriptures, devotees can gain spiritual merit and divine blessings throughout this sacred month.
With the end of the holy month of Sawan, the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapad, also known as Bhado, will begin from August 10 and end on September 7, 2025. Falling in the middle of the Chaturmas period, Bhadrapad is considered highly auspicious and is especially devoted to Lord Krishna and Lord Ganesha.
This month witnesses many important Hindu festivals and fasts such as Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Hartalika Teej, making it spiritually significant for devotees.
ALSO READ: No Bhadra Kaal On Raksha Bandhan This Year: Know Auspicious Timing To Tie Rakhi
Spiritual Importance Of Bhadrapad
If Sawan is regarded as the month of Lord Shiv, then Bhadrapad is considered the month of Lord Krishna, as the birth of Lord Krishna falls during this period. The term “Bhadra” translates to auspicious or fortunate. It is believed that any religious activity performed during this month yields long-lasting spiritual benefits.
List Of Major Vrats And Festivals In Bhadrapad Month 2025:
- August 10: Beginning of Bhadrapad Month
- August 12: Kajari Teej, Bahula Chauth, Sankashti Chaturthi
- August 15: Krishna Janmashtami
- August 16: Dahi Handi
- August 17: Simha Sankranti
- August 19: Aja Ekadashi
- August 20: Pradosh Vrat
- August 21: Start of Paryushan Parv, Guru Pushya Yoga
- August 23: Bhadrapad Amavasya, Pola Festival
- August 25: Varaha Jayanti
- August 26: Hartalika Teej
- August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi
- August 28: Rishi Panchami
- August 31: Radha Ashtami, Beginning of Mahalakshmi Vrat
- September 3: Parivartini Ekadashi
- September 4: Vamana Jayanti
- September 5: Onam, Pradosh Vrat
- September 6: Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi
- September 7: Bhadrapad Purnima, Lunar Eclipse
What To Do During Bhadrapad Month
- Take a holy dip in sacred rivers, as prescribed in scriptures.
- Worship Laddu Gopal (Bal Krishna) and read the Bhagavad Gita and Harivansh Purana for blessings of wealth, prosperity, and children.
- During Ganesh Chaturthi, install Lord Ganesha’s idol at home for 10 days and participate in the festivities with devotion.
- Follow a sattvic diet (pure vegetarian meals), as it is believed to cleanse the body and mind.
- Worship Tulsi daily to gain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.
What To Avoid During Bhadrapad Month
- Avoid meat and alcohol consumption, as it is believed to anger the deities.
- Refrain from eating uncooked foods, curd, and jaggery during this month.
- Do not cut your hair on Sundays or consume salt on this day.
- Avoid using rice or coconut oil given by someone else.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]