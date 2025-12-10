Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionVaikunta Ekadashi 2025 To Be Observed On 30 December: Check Out The Key Rituals, Significance, And More

Vaikunta Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on 30 December. Know the significance, rituals, Tulsi worship rules, charity practices and sacred chants that bring prosperity and divine blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 06:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vaikunta Ekadashi, one of the most significant Ekadashis of the year dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be observed on 30 December 2025. The day holds immense spiritual importance as it is believed to help the soul attain divine connection with the Supreme.

Morning Rituals And Worship Of Lord Vishnu

Devotees begin the day by waking up during Brahma Muhurta and taking a holy bath. A traditional worship ceremony is performed for Lord Vishnu (Narayana), offering yellow clothes, flowers, sandalwood, roli, incense, lamp, fruits, and sweets. Lighting a lamp of pure cow ghee is considered highly auspicious, believed to bring prosperity, wealth, and positive energy into the home.

Tulsi Worship And Important Precautions

It is considered auspicious to plant or worship a Tulsi plant on Vaikunta Ekadashi. Tulsi leaves are dear to Lord Vishnu and must be included in the offerings. However, devotees must avoid pouring water on the Tulsi plant on this particular day, as it is believed that Goddess Tulsi observes a strict fast (Nirjala Vrat) on Ekadashi.

Significance Of Reciting Lakshmi Chalisa

Reciting the Lakshmi Chalisa on Vaikunta Ekadashi is considered extremely beneficial. As the day is dedicated to both Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, devotees visit Vishnu temples where special darshan is offered through the symbolic ‘Vaikunta Dwar’ or ‘Gate to Heaven’. This practice is believed to remove obstacles and fulfil devotees’ wishes.

Charity And Donations For Prosperity

Offering food to the poor, Brahmins, and young girls on this day holds great significance. Donating yellow clothes, chana dal, turmeric, saffron, fruits, sweets, and holy scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita is believed to bring financial stability and bless the household with happiness and abundance.

Chanting For Peace And Wealth

Chanting the Mahamantra, "Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare", is considered highly auspicious. Devotees believe that chanting it with devotion on Vaikunta Ekadashi brings peace, joy, and blessings of prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 06:30 AM (IST)
