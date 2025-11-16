Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Parana: Know How To Observe Paran When Pradosh Vrat Follows Next Day

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Parana: Know How To Observe Paran When Pradosh Vrat Follows Next Day

Know the correct way to break Ekadashi fast when Pradosh Vrat falls the next day, including rituals, symbolic paran guidelines, and more.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Utpanna Ekadashi holds great religious significance as it is believed to mark the very beginning of the Ekadashi fasting tradition. According to scriptures, Lord Krishna himself described the month of Margashirsha as his own divine form, making this Ekadashi even more auspicious. Devotees observe the fast with complete rituals and break it only at the prescribed time to receive its full spiritual benefits. This year, the Utpanna Ekadashi paran (fast-breaking) is being performed today on November 16, 2025.

ALSO READ: Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Check-Out The Vrat Parana Time, Vidhi And More

Origin Of The Ekadashi Fast

As per the Puranas, Ekadashi Devi emerged from the body of Lord Vishnu and defeated the demon Murasura. Pleased with her, Lord Vishnu proclaimed that those who observe a fast on this sacred day and worship him along with Ekadashi Devi will be freed from all sins and attain moksha (liberation). Thus, the tradition of observing Ekadashi fasts began with Utpanna Ekadashi.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Paran Time

The fast-breaking for Utpanna Ekadashi will take place on November 16, 2025, between 1:10 PM and 3:18 PM.

What To Do If Pradosh Vrat Falls The Next Day?

Many devotees observe both Ekadashi and Pradosh Vrat. Generally, there is a one-day gap between the two, but sometimes Pradosh Vrat falls immediately after Ekadashi. In such cases, scriptures advise performing a symbolic paran with water only, without consuming any food, and then observing the Pradosh Vrat as usual.

Guidelines For Breaking The Ekadashi Fast

  • Break the fast only during the designated paran muhurta. Opening the fast during Hari Vasar is strictly prohibited as it is considered inauspicious.
  • Before paran, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu with complete rituals and make donations.
  • What to eat after paran: Begin by consuming Tulsi leaves, followed by water. If Pradosh Vrat is not being observed, devotees may then eat a sattvic meal.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi 2025 Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Parana Utpanna Ekadashi And Pradosh Vrat
Read more
Opinion
