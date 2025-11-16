Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Check-Out The Vrat Parana Time, Vidhi And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionUtpanna Ekadashi 2025: Check-Out The Vrat Parana Time, Vidhi And More

Devotees observed the Utpanna Ekadashi fast on Saturday. Know the ritual, timing, and all about the breaking of this auspicious fast.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Utpanna Ekadashi, observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Margashirsha month, is considered highly auspicious. According to religious beliefs, it was on this Ekadashi that Goddess Ekadashi manifested and defeated the demon Murdh, protecting Lord Vishnu. This divine event is believed to be the reason behind the name “Utpanna Ekadashi.”

This year, devotees observed the Utpanna Ekadashi fast on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The ritual breaking of the fast, known as Parana, is performed the following day on the Dwadashi tithi. Here’s a look at the Parana timings for November 16, 2025.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Parana Time 2025

There are 24 Ekadashi observances throughout the year. It is essential to note that the Parana of Ekadashi should always be done after sunrise on Dwadashi and only once the Hari Vasar period has ended. On Sunday, November 16, 2025, the Hari Vasar will conclude at 9:09 AM.

Parana Muhurat: The auspicious time for breaking the fast will be from 1:10 PM to 3:18 PM on November 16.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Parana Rituals

On the morning of Dwadashi, devotees should begin the day with a bath and wear clean clothes. This is followed by worship performed with proper rituals. Offer satvik food items to Lord Vishnu, perform the aarti, and make donations and offerings to Brahmins.

Before breaking the fast, place a Tulsi (holy basil) leaf on the tongue and swallow it without chewing. Only then should the fast be opened. Even on Dwadashi, devotees are advised to consume only satvik meals and must include rice in their food.

Performing Parana with the prescribed rituals is believed to bring the full spiritual benefits of the Ekadashi fast. Scriptures say that those who observe Utpanna Ekadashi with faith and devotion receive Lord Vishnu’s blessings, ensuring prosperity and well-being in the family.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
Utpanna Ekadashi Ekadashi 2025 Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Parana Time Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Parana
