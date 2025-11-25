Vivah Panchami 2025 Today: Sacred Rituals, Auspicious Timings And Remedies For Marital Harmony

Vivah Panchami, celebrated today, holds great spiritual significance for devotees seeking early marriage, a harmonious married life, and family prosperity. According to tradition, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married on this sacred day following Vedic rituals. Considered a day filled with auspicious yogas, Vivah Panchami is believed to remove obstacles in marriage and bring happiness and abundance to families.

Bringing Rama Tulsi Home Is Considered Highly Auspicious

On Vivah Panchami, bringing home a Rama Tulsi plant is believed to be extremely beneficial. Tulsi is regarded as a form of Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Sita is also considered an incarnation of Lakshmi. Keeping Rama Tulsi at home is said to attract positive energy, peace, and prosperity.

Ram Darbar Idol Or Picture Enhances Marital Bliss

Devotees also believe that bringing a Ram Darbar idol or picture home on this day is auspicious. Placing it in the bedroom is said to reduce marital problems and enhance love and understanding between husband and wife.

Keeping Dakshinavarti Shankh Removes Negativity

Placing a Dakshinavarti Shankh (right-facing conch) in the home on Vivah Panchami is considered highly sacred. It is believed to eliminate negative energies and generate a flow of positive vibrations within the household.

Auspicious Muhurat For Worship Today

For those performing the Vivah Panchami puja today, the auspicious timing (muhurat) for worshipping Lord Rama and Goddess Sita is from 9:30 AM to 1:27 PM.

Auspicious Rituals To Seek Blessings

To seek the blessings of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on Vivah Panchami, devotees are advised to chant the mantra “Om Janaki Vallabhaya Namah” 108 times. Additionally, helping a needy girl with her wedding expenses is considered especially meritorious. According to belief, such acts help remove obstacles in one's own marriage.

