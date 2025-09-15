Surya Arghya: The Right Way To Offer Water To The Sun God For Positivity And Success

Millions of Hindus offer water to the Surya Dev every morning, yet very few know the exact rules that make this ritual truly powerful. When performed in the correct way, Surya Arghya is believed to bring an end to difficult times and invite positive changes, success, and inner strength into life. Let us understand the right way to offer water to Surya Dev and the hidden benefits behind this sacred practice.

The Correct Vessel And Samagri

Water should always be offered to Surya Dev using a copper vessel (loto or kalash). Copper has a direct connection with the Sun’s energy and helps transmit it into your body. Along with clean water, adding akshat, roli, and red flowers makes the offering more auspicious and effective.

The Right Time For Surya Arghya

The offering should be made before 9 am, when the Sun’s rays are considered pure, gentle, and full of life-giving energy. This timing allows your body and mind to absorb the most beneficial vibrations from the Sun.

The Direction And Mantra

While offering water, always face the east (purva disha), the direction of the rising Sun. As the water flows from the copper vessel, chant the sacred mantra:

“Om Suryāya Namah”.

This aligns your mind, body, and spirit with Surya’s divine energy.

The Touch Of Divine Water

Once the water touches the ground, gently touch it with your hand and apply it on your forehead. This simple act is believed to remove negativity, calm the mind, and fill you with positivity.

The Three Energies Awakened By Surya Arghya

When you offer water to the Sun God, three powerful elements in your body are awakened:

Saptadhatu (Seven Elements Of The Body): Helps strengthen immunity and protects from diseases.

Helps strengthen immunity and protects from diseases. Pingala Nadi: Boosts self-confidence, decision-making power, and energy for action.

Boosts self-confidence, decision-making power, and energy for action. Tapta Tamra Effect: Absorbs negativity and fills the body with fresh positivity.

This is why offering water to the Sun is not just a ritual, but a powerful daily practice for health, success, and spiritual balance.

Surya Arghya is like a secret code to change your destiny. By following these ancient rules with devotion, you align yourself with the life-giving energy of the Sun, opening doors to prosperity and positivity.