Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionChhath Puja 2025: Five Auspicious Fruits To Offer Chhathi Maiya For Prosperity And Blessings

Chhath Puja 2025: Five Auspicious Fruits To Offer Chhathi Maiya For Prosperity And Blessings

Know the religious significance of offering banana, coconut, sugarcane, dab lemon and water chestnut to Chhathi Maiya during Chhath Puja 2025 for blessings and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is a revered four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, celebrated with grandeur in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and across India by migrant communities. Families gather by rivers and ponds, offering arghya to the setting and rising sun while observing strict fasts. The rituals not only express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life but also seek prosperity, well-being, and fulfilment of wishes. An essential part of this puja is the offering of specific fruits, believed to please Chhathi Maiya and invite blessings of health, wealth, and happiness.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025 — Know Dates, Rituals, Significance And More Of This Sacred Festival

1. Banana

Banana is considered sacred and beloved to Lord Vishnu, making it an important offering to Chhathi Maiya. It symbolises purity, patience, and longevity. Devotees believe offering bananas brings wealth, ensures children’s good health, and protects families from seasonal illnesses.

2. Dab Lemon

Religiously, dab lemon is seen as a symbol of purity and auspiciousness. Its thick peel keeps it uncontaminated, making it a pious fruit for offerings. Scientifically, its vitamin C strengthens immunity, adding to its significance. Offering it during Chhath is believed to bring peace and prosperity.

3. Sugarcane

Sugarcane holds deep importance as it represents sweetness, abundance, and new harvest. Considered very dear to Chhathi Maiya, it is offered to ensure joy and prosperity in the household. Its purity and association with fertility make it a sacred part of the prasad.

4. Coconut

Coconut is regarded as a symbol of purity and a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi. With its hard shell and sacred value, it is offered to fulfil wishes and attract prosperity. It is believed that coconut offerings bring spiritual cleansing and material blessings.

5. Singhara

Water chestnut, grown in water, symbolises purity and resilience. With its hard shell that prevents contamination, it is a preferred fruit for Chhath rituals. It is also considered dear to Goddess Lakshmi, believed to bring abundance, food security, and prosperity when offered.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chhath Puja Rituals Chhath Puja 2025 Fruits To Offer Chhath Puja Chhathi Maiya Offerings
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March
Over 1 Lakh Protesters Flood Central London In Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite The Kingdom’ March
India
'Manipur Will Shine Again': PM Modi Promises ‘New Dawn Of Hope And Trust’ — Top Points
'Manipur Will Shine Again': PM Modi Promises ‘New Dawn Of Hope And Trust’ — Top Points
World
Beijing Pushes Back As Trump Calls For 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil: ‘China Does Not Plot War’
Beijing Pushes Back As Trump Calls For 100% Tariffs On Russian Oil: ‘China Does Not Plot War’
India
Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Spar At Raebareli Meet: Watch
Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Spar At Raebareli Meet: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget