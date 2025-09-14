Chhath Puja 2025: Five Auspicious Fruits To Offer Chhathi Maiya For Prosperity And Blessings

Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is a revered four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, celebrated with grandeur in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and across India by migrant communities. Families gather by rivers and ponds, offering arghya to the setting and rising sun while observing strict fasts. The rituals not only express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life but also seek prosperity, well-being, and fulfilment of wishes. An essential part of this puja is the offering of specific fruits, believed to please Chhathi Maiya and invite blessings of health, wealth, and happiness.

1. Banana

Banana is considered sacred and beloved to Lord Vishnu, making it an important offering to Chhathi Maiya. It symbolises purity, patience, and longevity. Devotees believe offering bananas brings wealth, ensures children’s good health, and protects families from seasonal illnesses.

2. Dab Lemon

Religiously, dab lemon is seen as a symbol of purity and auspiciousness. Its thick peel keeps it uncontaminated, making it a pious fruit for offerings. Scientifically, its vitamin C strengthens immunity, adding to its significance. Offering it during Chhath is believed to bring peace and prosperity.

3. Sugarcane

Sugarcane holds deep importance as it represents sweetness, abundance, and new harvest. Considered very dear to Chhathi Maiya, it is offered to ensure joy and prosperity in the household. Its purity and association with fertility make it a sacred part of the prasad.

4. Coconut

Coconut is regarded as a symbol of purity and a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi. With its hard shell and sacred value, it is offered to fulfil wishes and attract prosperity. It is believed that coconut offerings bring spiritual cleansing and material blessings.

5. Singhara

Water chestnut, grown in water, symbolises purity and resilience. With its hard shell that prevents contamination, it is a preferred fruit for Chhath rituals. It is also considered dear to Goddess Lakshmi, believed to bring abundance, food security, and prosperity when offered.