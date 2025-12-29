×

Somwar Upay: Zodiac-Based Monday Remedies To Receive Lord Shiv’s Blessings

Know powerful Somwar Upay as per your zodiac sign to attract Lord Shiv's blessings for health, wealth, peace and success.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 10:01 AM (IST)

Sonwar Upay: Monday holds a sacred place in Hindu spirituality as it is devoted to Lord Shiv, the supreme deity of transformation, compassion and divine protection. It is widely believed that sincere worship on this day grants peace of mind, spiritual growth, prosperity, health and fulfilment of heartfelt wishes. When Somwar Vrat and Shiv Puja are performed according to one’s zodiac sign, their spiritual impact multiplies, aligning planetary energies in the devotee’s favour. These time-honoured remedies are especially beneficial for seekers across the world who wish to invite harmony, stability and divine blessings into their lives.

Aries

Offer water mixed with jaggery or honey on the Shiv Lingam and present red flowers. This strengthens confidence and removes obstacles from important tasks.

Taurus

Perform abhishek using milk, curd and sandalwood. Offer white flowers to enhance financial stability and family happiness.

Gemini

Mix sacred Ganga water with Durva grass for abhishek. This calms mental stress and improves communication skills.

Cancer

Abhishek with milk, curd or ghee while chanting “Om Namah Shivya” 108 times brings emotional peace and health benefits.

Leo

Offer water mixed with jaggery or honey and light a ghee lamp in the temple. Reciting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra boosts confidence and social respect.

Virgo

Abhishek with sugarcane juice or bhang leaves and regular chanting of “Om Namah Shivya” supports professional success.

Libra

Use perfumed water or pure ghee for abhishek. Reciting Shiv Sahasranama improves harmony in married life.

Scorpio

Offer fragrant milk or Ganga water mixed with Durva. This increases courage and self-belief.

Sagittarius

Perform abhishek with saffron-mixed milk or raw milk to strengthen destiny and fortune.

Capricorn

Offer water mixed with wheat grains or black sesame seeds and donate wheat to relieve Saturn-related challenges.

Aquarius

Use sugarcane juice or water mixed with white sesame seeds. Chant “Om Namah Shivy” 11 times to resolve financial and mental worries.

Pisces

Abhishek with raw milk mixed with bhang leaves or sugarcane juice and offer a peepal leaf on the Shiv Lingam for special blessings.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Astrology Somwar Upay Lord Shiva Remedies Monday Fast Benefits Zodiac Remedies Shiva Puja Vidhi
