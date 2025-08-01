Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Will A Solar Eclipse Occur On August 2, 2025? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Confusion

Will A Solar Eclipse Occur On August 2, 2025? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Confusion

Confused about the solar eclipse on August 2? NASA confirms no eclipse in 2025, but August 2, 2027, will host a spectacular total solar eclipse. Here’s what you need to know.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:11 PM (IST)

In recent days, social media has been buzzing with claims of a dramatic solar eclipse set to cast darkness across the Earth on August 2, 2025. But before you get excited to witness this celestial event, here's the truth. NASA has confirmed there will be no solar eclipse on that day in 2025.

So where did the mix up come from?

The Solar Eclipse Everyone's Talking About Is Actually In 2027

Contrary to all the viral posts, there is no total solar eclipse happening on August 2, 2025. The next notable event is a partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025. This solar eclipse won't be visible from India. This astronomical misinformation has confused many, prompting experts to intervene and clarify the real dates. The confusion likely stems from a rare celestial event that will occur just two years later. On August 2, 2027, the world will witness a total solar eclipse that’s already being dubbed the “Eclipse of the Century.” This spectacular event is expected to last up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds in some areas, making it one of the longest eclipses of the 21st century.

Where Will The 2027 Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

The path of totality will pass through regions in Southern Europe, North Africa, and Middle East, including countries like Spain, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Somalia. While India won't witness the total solar eclipse, many part of the country will experience a partial eclipse during the late afternoon hours.

More Upcoming Eclipses

According to NASA, the next partial eclipse will take place on September 21, 2025. It will be visible in Australia, Antarctica, and parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

An annular eclipse, where the Moon covers the Sun’s center, leaving a “ring of fire," is expected on February 17, 2026, visible from Antarctica, South America, Africa, and other parts of the globe.

Another total solar eclipse will follow on August 12, 2026, with visibility in Spain, Greenland, Russia, and parts of Europe and North America.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
