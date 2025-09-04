Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More For 5th September

Observe Shukra Pradosh Vrat on 5th September 2025. Learn about its significance, auspicious timings, and detailed rituals to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025: Shukra Pradosh Vrat is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, bringing happiness, prosperity, wealth, and good fortune. Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, this Vrat occurs when Friday coincides with the Trayodashi tithi. In 2025, Shukra Pradosh Vrat falls on 5 September.

Besides worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, devotees also offer prayers to Lord Shiv during Pradosh Kaal to seek blessings for children, wealth, and overall prosperity. According to tradition, Lord Shiv is highly pleased during this time and readily responds to the sincere prayers of his devotees.

ALSO READ: Pitra Paksh 2025 — Simple Vastu Tips To Honour Ancestors And Bring Positivity At Home

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 Puja Muhurat

  • Start: 5 September, 4:08 AM IST
  • End: 6 September, 3:12 AM IST
  • Pradosh Kaal For Puja: 6:38 PM to 8:55 PM IST

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 Puja Vidhi

  • Morning Bath: Add cardamom to water while bathing to strengthen Shukra and invite prosperity.
  • Clean Attire And Fasting: Wear clean clothes and observe a fruit-based fast throughout the day.
  • Evening Puja: Create a small clay Shiv Linga at home or in a temple. Offer water and Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar) as abhishek. If using a metal Shiv Ling, perform the abhishek accordingly.
  • Offerings To Lord Shiv: Present Bel leaves, Datura, Akshat (unbroken rice), and flowers to Lord Shiv.
  • Recite The Vrat Katha: Listen to the Shukra Pradosh Vrat story, perform aarti, and donate to Brahmins.
  • Worship Goddess Lakshmi: Offer fragrant flowers and chant the Shri Suktam or “Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah” to seek her blessings for wealth and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
