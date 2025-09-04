Pitra Paksh 2025 — Simple Vastu Tips To Honour Ancestors And Bring Positivity At Home

Pitra Paksh 2025: Pitra Paksh 2025 is a sacred period in Hinduism dedicated to remembering and honouring our ancestors. It is believed that during this time, showing respect to forebears can bring their blessings and invite peace, positivity, and prosperity into one’s life. Following simple Vastu principles during Pitra Paksh can help create a harmonious and spiritually uplifting environment at home.

1. Place Your Prayer Area In the East Or North

For maximum positive energy, the home prayer space should face the East or North. During Pitra Paksh, lighting a lamp and offering flowers or memories of ancestors in these directions is considered highly auspicious. Aligning your puja area in these directions helps in enhancing spiritual energy and attracting blessings.

2. Keep Your Home Clean And Clutter-Free

According to Vastu, clutter and dirt encourage negative energy. Clean every corner of your home during Pitra Paksh, paying special attention to the prayer area, rooms in the East and North, and main entrances. A tidy and organised home promotes mental peace and a calm environment for spiritual practices.

3. Use Water In The Right Place

Water elements bring positivity when placed correctly. Ideally, fountains or water plants should be in the East or North directions. During Pitra Paksh, adding a pinch of salt to water and leaving it at the main door or in the prayer area in the name of ancestors is considered auspicious. This simple act can help attract positive energy into your home.

4. Donate And Perform Charitable Acts

Acts of charity during Pitra Paksh, such as giving food, clothes, or money to the needy, are highly recommended. According to Vastu, such deeds not only honour your ancestors but also increase harmony, peace, and prosperity in the household.

5. Remove Unwanted Items From Your Home

Old, broken, or unused items can create negative energy. Pitra Paksh is the perfect time to donate, discard, or properly dispose of these items. Keeping your home light, organised, and clutter-free enhances positive vibrations, promoting inner peace and well-being.

Pitra Paksh is not only a time to remember ancestors but also an opportunity to invite positive energy and harmony into your home. By following these simple Vastu tips, you can enhance peace, prosperity, and spiritual well-being for your family. Remember, small changes can make a big difference.