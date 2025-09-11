Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionShardiya Navratri 2025: Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga Worshipped During Navratri

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga Worshipped During Navratri

Shardiya Navratri 2025 is set to begin on September 22, 2025. Know dates, significance, and the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during this auspicious festival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri 2025: The countdown for Shardiya Navratri has started, and the festive season is already in the air. Observed with great fervor throughout India, this nine-day festival celebrates the divine feminine power of Goddess Durga in her nine grand forms. Homes are decorated with love, devotees keep fasts, and temples are filled with chants as prayers are offered to Goddess Durga for courage, wisdom, and prosperity.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will start on September 22, 2025, and will conclude on October 2, 2025. Every day of this holy time is devoted to a different form of the Goddess, representing various virtues, from courage and wisdom to purity and compassion.

Here's a look at the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, you should know about:

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: The Nine Colours Of Navratri And Their Sacred Meanings

Day 1: Goddess Shailputri

(Image Source: Pinterest/ ybs2004)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ ybs2004)

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas. The name ‘Shailputri’ comes from Shail (mountain) and Putri (daughter). This form of the goddess is revered as the embodiment of strength and purity.

Day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini

(Image Source: Pinterest/ Ramkripasindhu)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ Ramkripasindhu)

On the second day, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini, the goddess of penance and wisdom. She symbolises the severe austerities undertaken by Goddess Parvati in her quest to win Lord Shiv’s love. Her presence inspires knowledge, devotion, and inner strength.

Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta

(Image Source: Pinterest/ saibhagini)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ saibhagini)

The third day honours Goddess Chandraghanta, recognised by the crescent moon adorning her forehead, shaped like a bell. With her ten arms and constant readiness for battle, she represents courage and grace while destroying negativity and protecting her devotees.

Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda

(Image Source: Pinterest/ saibhagini)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ saibhagini)

On the fourth day, prayers are offered to Goddess Kushmanda, believed to have created the universe with her divine smile. Riding a lion and holding eight weapons along with a jar of nectar, she is the source of energy, vitality, and life itself.

Day 5: Goddess Skandamata

(Image Source: Pinterest/ Ramkripasindhu)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ Ramkripasindhu)

The fifth day is devoted to Goddess Skandamata, the nurturing mother of Lord Kartikeya (also called Skanda). She embodies unconditional love and compassion, blessing her devotees with prosperity and peace.

Day 6: Goddess Katyayani

(Image Source: Pinterest/ baruahsharmili9)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ baruahsharmili9)

The sixth day of Navratri celebrates Goddess Katyayani, born out of the combined energies of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiv to defeat the demon Mahishasur. Known as Mahishasurmardini, she is worshipped as a fierce protector and destroyer of evil.

Day 7: Goddess Kaalratri

(Image Source: Pinterest/ sripadmam)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ sripadmam)

The seventh day is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri, the most fearsome form of Goddess Durga. With her dark complexion, untied hair, and powerful aura, she destroys demons and removes fear from her devotees’ lives. Despite her terrifying appearance, she is a giver of protection and courage.

Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri

(Image Source: Pinterest/ sitaRam2947)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ sitaRam2947)

On the eighth day, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, who shines with brilliance like the moon. She symbolises serenity, purity, and kindness, and is believed to fulfill the heartfelt wishes of her followers.

Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri

(Image Source: Pinterest/ avinash0785)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ avinash0785)

The festival concludes on the ninth day with prayers to Goddess Siddhidatri, the bestower of supernatural powers and wisdom. Her name combines Siddhi (spiritual power) and Datri (giver), making her the goddess who grants divine blessings and enlightenment.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Goddess Durga Forms
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
World
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Backed By Gen-Z, Kathmandu Mayor To Lead Interim Govt
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Backed By Gen-Z To Lead Interim Govt
World
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Climbs To 30; Indian Airlines To Operate Extra Flights As Kathmandu Airport Resumes Ops
Nepal Protests: Death Toll Climbs To 30; Indian Airlines To Operate Extra Flights As Ops Resume
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget