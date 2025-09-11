Shardiya Navratri 2025: Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga Worshipped During Navratri

Shardiya Navratri 2025: The countdown for Shardiya Navratri has started, and the festive season is already in the air. Observed with great fervor throughout India, this nine-day festival celebrates the divine feminine power of Goddess Durga in her nine grand forms. Homes are decorated with love, devotees keep fasts, and temples are filled with chants as prayers are offered to Goddess Durga for courage, wisdom, and prosperity.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will start on September 22, 2025, and will conclude on October 2, 2025. Every day of this holy time is devoted to a different form of the Goddess, representing various virtues, from courage and wisdom to purity and compassion.

Here's a look at the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, you should know about:

Day 1: Goddess Shailputri

(Image Source: Pinterest/ ybs2004)

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas. The name ‘Shailputri’ comes from Shail (mountain) and Putri (daughter). This form of the goddess is revered as the embodiment of strength and purity.

Day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini

(Image Source: Pinterest/ Ramkripasindhu)

On the second day, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini, the goddess of penance and wisdom. She symbolises the severe austerities undertaken by Goddess Parvati in her quest to win Lord Shiv’s love. Her presence inspires knowledge, devotion, and inner strength.

Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta

(Image Source: Pinterest/ saibhagini)

The third day honours Goddess Chandraghanta, recognised by the crescent moon adorning her forehead, shaped like a bell. With her ten arms and constant readiness for battle, she represents courage and grace while destroying negativity and protecting her devotees.

Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda

(Image Source: Pinterest/ saibhagini)

On the fourth day, prayers are offered to Goddess Kushmanda, believed to have created the universe with her divine smile. Riding a lion and holding eight weapons along with a jar of nectar, she is the source of energy, vitality, and life itself.

Day 5: Goddess Skandamata

(Image Source: Pinterest/ Ramkripasindhu)

The fifth day is devoted to Goddess Skandamata, the nurturing mother of Lord Kartikeya (also called Skanda). She embodies unconditional love and compassion, blessing her devotees with prosperity and peace.

Day 6: Goddess Katyayani

(Image Source: Pinterest/ baruahsharmili9)

The sixth day of Navratri celebrates Goddess Katyayani, born out of the combined energies of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiv to defeat the demon Mahishasur. Known as Mahishasurmardini, she is worshipped as a fierce protector and destroyer of evil.

Day 7: Goddess Kaalratri

(Image Source: Pinterest/ sripadmam)

The seventh day is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri, the most fearsome form of Goddess Durga. With her dark complexion, untied hair, and powerful aura, she destroys demons and removes fear from her devotees’ lives. Despite her terrifying appearance, she is a giver of protection and courage.

Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri

(Image Source: Pinterest/ sitaRam2947)

On the eighth day, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, who shines with brilliance like the moon. She symbolises serenity, purity, and kindness, and is believed to fulfill the heartfelt wishes of her followers.

Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri

(Image Source: Pinterest/ avinash0785)

The festival concludes on the ninth day with prayers to Goddess Siddhidatri, the bestower of supernatural powers and wisdom. Her name combines Siddhi (spiritual power) and Datri (giver), making her the goddess who grants divine blessings and enlightenment.