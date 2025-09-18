Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know The Ritual And Spiritual Significance Of Kalash Sthapana

Shardiya Navratri 2025: In Hinduism, Navratri holds immense significance. During these nine sacred days, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga while observing fasts. On the very first day, performing Ghatasthapana (Kalash installation) using a clay pot is considered auspicious and spiritually pure.

According to scriptures, if the Kalash is not installed during Navratri, or if it is placed in a vessel made of metal instead of clay, the rituals are believed to lose their spiritual benefits. Traditionally, the Kalash is filled with pure water, decorated with mango leaves, and crowned with a water-bearing coconut tied with sacred thread (kalawa).

Ritual Of Kalash Sthapana

On the first day of Navratri, devotees perform Kalash Sthapana at an auspicious time as per the panchang (Hindu calendar). In earlier times, the practice was strictly followed with clay pots, but with changing lifestyles, many people have shifted to steel or other metal vessels. However, scriptures emphasise that only a clay Kalash brings blessings of Goddess Durga, ensuring prosperity and well-being.

Belief Behind Using Clay Kalash

Religious texts and traditions highlight that installing a clay Kalash is sacred and has been practiced since ancient times. Devotees believe that Goddess Durga bestows divine grace and fulfills their wishes when this ritual is performed with devotion.

The symbolism of the ritual is also significant. The clay pot filled with water represents the five elements, earth, water, fire, air, and sky. The mango leaves and coconut atop the Kalash further reinforce this cosmic symbolism of creation.

Why Clay And Not Metal?

It is widely believed that if the Kalash is made of any other metal, the true spiritual rewards of Navratri rituals are not attained. Hence, the clay Kalash continues to hold a timeless place in Navratri traditions, symbolising purity, creation, and divine blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]