Sharad Purnima 2025: The ‘Night Of Nectar’ When Moonlight Enhances Well-Being

Sharad Purnima 2025: In Hindu tradition, Sharad Purnima is considered one of the most sacred, auspicious, and mystical nights of the year. Falling on the full moon of the Ashwin month, this year it will be observed on Monday, 6 October 2025. Also known as Kojagiri Purnima, the night is believed to mark the time when the Moon becomes complete with all its 16 phases, radiating divine energy and nectar on Earth.

When The Moon Becomes Complete With 16 Phases

According to Hindu beliefs, on Sharad Purnima, the Moon reaches its highest point of completeness, adorned with all 16 kalas or phases. In this state, the Moon is said to bless devotees with prosperity, peace, and good health. Its moonlight is believed to carry special healing and medicinal properties that purify both the body and mind.

The Tradition Of Keeping Kheer Under The Moonlight

On this sacred night, people prepare kheer and place it under the open sky, letting it soak in the moonlight. The next morning, this moon-blessed kheer is consumed as prasad, believed to absorb the Moon’s cooling and nourishing qualities. According to tradition, the Moon’s rays are infused with amrit tattva, making this offering spiritually and physically beneficial.

What Science Says About Sharad Purnima

From a scientific point of view, Sharad Purnima marks the night when the Moon is closest to the Earth, allowing its light to shine brighter and more vividly than on any other full moon night of the year. The atmosphere during this season is clean, cool, and calm, allowing moonlight to have controlled UV radiation levels, which makes it gentle and beneficial.

When milk or kheer is placed under the moonlight, mild chemical changes occur due to natural light exposure, making the dish easier to digest and nourishing. This scientific explanation beautifully aligns with the ancient belief of nectar raining from the Moon, symbolising health, purity, and divine blessing.

A Symbolic Night Of Peace, Purity, And Blessings

Sharad Purnima is more than a celestial event, it’s a night of spiritual harmony, where the Moon symbolises completeness, serenity, and divine grace. Whether seen as a scientific wonder or a sacred mystery, this night continues to inspire faith, beauty, and the timeless connection between nature and the divine.