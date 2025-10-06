Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionSharad Purnima 2025 Moonrise Time: City-Wise Timings To Celebrate The Full Moon Night

Sharad Purnima 2025 Moonrise Time: City-Wise Timings To Celebrate The Full Moon Night

Sharad Purnima 2025 falls on October 6. Check city-wise moonrise timings and learn the best rituals to perform under the moon’s divine rays.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sharad Purnima 2025: Sharad Purnima, the full moon night when the moon shines at its brightest and nearest to Earth, is celebrated as one of the most spiritually potent nights of the year in India. Falling on Monday, October 6, 2025, the occasion is synonymous with blessings, prosperity, and rejuvenation. According to tradition, the moon radiates divine nectar, or amrit, which can be harnessed by preparing kheer and placing it under the moonlight. For devotees eager to receive these blessings, knowing the exact moonrise time in your city is essential.

ALSO READ: Kojagiri Purnima 2025: Know Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Spiritual Significance Of Sharad Purnima

City-Wise Moonrise Timings For Sharad Purnima 2025

According to Drik Panchang and local astronomical charts, here are the approximate moonrise timings across major Indian cities for October 6, 2025:

  • New Delhi: 5:27 PM
  • Mumbai: 5:49 PM
  • Kolkata: 5:24 PM
  • Chennai: 5:39 PM
  • Bengaluru: 5:42 PM
  • Hyderabad: 5:36 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 5:44 PM
  • Lucknow: 5:31 PM
  • Nashik: 5:43 PM
  • Varanasi: 5:04 PM
  • Chandigarh: 5:27 PM
  • Noida: 5:26 PM

The precise moonrise allows devotees to plan their rituals, gather in courtyards, terraces, and temple premises, and immerse bowls of kheer in the moon’s healing rays.

Significance Of Moonlight On Sharad Purnima 2025

Tradition holds that the Sharad Purnima moon is endowed with 16 divine phases, radiating nectar-like energy that enhances spiritual and healing properties. Devotees prepare rice kheer with milk and sugar after 10:54 PM, placing it outdoors under a mesh cloth to shield it from insects. This act symbolises purification, renewal, and the absorption of cosmic energy.

Even for those not performing rituals, simply basking in the moonlight, meditating, or reflecting quietly provides a sense of peace and connection with the natural world. Across cities from Mumbai’s sea-facing terraces to Lucknow’s balconies, the moonlight encourages mindfulness, gratitude, and serenity.

Sharad Purnima is not just a festival; it is a pause in the hectic rhythm of life, a night where divine light pierces the darkness, bringing clarity, joy, and hope to those who honour it.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goddess Lakshmi Sharad Purnima 2025 Sharad Purnima 2025 Moonrise Time
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
DGCA To Probe Birmingham-Bound Air India Flight's 'Uncommanded' RAT Deployment After Pilot Urges Check
DGCA To Probe Birmingham-Bound Air India Flight's 'Uncommanded' RAT Deployment After Pilot Urges Check
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Elections Dates To Be Announced Soon, 2-3 Phases Expected | ABP News
Monsoon Marks Return: Heavy Rains in Bihar and Darjeeling Cause Floods, 24 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway
Breaking: Jaipur Trauma Center ICU Fire Claims 8 Lives; Families Allege Negligence by Authorities
Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Elections Likely to be held in Two Phases, Dates To Be Announced Today | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Poll Dates To Be Announced Today; Key Focus On Women Voters And Development Issues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget