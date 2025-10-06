Sharad Purnima 2025 Moonrise Time: City-Wise Timings To Celebrate The Full Moon Night

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sharad Purnima 2025: Sharad Purnima, the full moon night when the moon shines at its brightest and nearest to Earth, is celebrated as one of the most spiritually potent nights of the year in India. Falling on Monday, October 6, 2025, the occasion is synonymous with blessings, prosperity, and rejuvenation. According to tradition, the moon radiates divine nectar, or amrit, which can be harnessed by preparing kheer and placing it under the moonlight. For devotees eager to receive these blessings, knowing the exact moonrise time in your city is essential.

ALSO READ: Kojagiri Purnima 2025: Know Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Spiritual Significance Of Sharad Purnima

City-Wise Moonrise Timings For Sharad Purnima 2025

According to Drik Panchang and local astronomical charts, here are the approximate moonrise timings across major Indian cities for October 6, 2025:

New Delhi: 5:27 PM

5:27 PM Mumbai: 5:49 PM

5:49 PM Kolkata: 5:24 PM

5:24 PM Chennai: 5:39 PM

5:39 PM Bengaluru: 5:42 PM

5:42 PM Hyderabad: 5:36 PM

5:36 PM Ahmedabad: 5:44 PM

5:44 PM Lucknow: 5:31 PM

5:31 PM Nashik: 5:43 PM

5:43 PM Varanasi: 5:04 PM

5:04 PM Chandigarh: 5:27 PM

5:27 PM Noida: 5:26 PM

The precise moonrise allows devotees to plan their rituals, gather in courtyards, terraces, and temple premises, and immerse bowls of kheer in the moon’s healing rays.

Significance Of Moonlight On Sharad Purnima 2025

Tradition holds that the Sharad Purnima moon is endowed with 16 divine phases, radiating nectar-like energy that enhances spiritual and healing properties. Devotees prepare rice kheer with milk and sugar after 10:54 PM, placing it outdoors under a mesh cloth to shield it from insects. This act symbolises purification, renewal, and the absorption of cosmic energy.

Even for those not performing rituals, simply basking in the moonlight, meditating, or reflecting quietly provides a sense of peace and connection with the natural world. Across cities from Mumbai’s sea-facing terraces to Lucknow’s balconies, the moonlight encourages mindfulness, gratitude, and serenity.

Sharad Purnima is not just a festival; it is a pause in the hectic rhythm of life, a night where divine light pierces the darkness, bringing clarity, joy, and hope to those who honour it.