Sawan 2026 — When Does Sawan Begin? Check Somwar Vrat Dates And Shiv Puja Rituals

Sawan 2026 — When Does Sawan Begin? Check Somwar Vrat Dates And Shiv Puja Rituals

Sawan 2026 begins on July 30 and ends on August 28. Check complete Shravan Somwar dates, rituals, and why Shiv Puja in Sawan holds immense significance in Hinduism.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 01:49 PM (IST)

Sawan 2026 Start Date: In Hindu tradition, Sawan or Shravan is considered one of the most auspicious months dedicated to Lord Shiv. Known as the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, it usually falls in July or August. Devotees believe that during this sacred time, Lord Shiv resides on Earth, and even offering a single drop of water to the Shivling can remove one’s sufferings. The spiritual energy of Sawan doubles the merit of any Shiv Puja, making it a powerful time for worship, rituals, and fasting.

Sawan 2026 is set to begin on July 30, 2026, and end on August 28, 2026, offering devotees 28 days of divine opportunity to seek Lord Shiv’s blessings.

ALSO READ: When Is Makar Sankranti 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And More

When Will Sawan Start In 2026?

In 2026, the holy month of Sawan will begin on 30 July and continue until 28 August. This 28-day period is packed with sacred dates and vrat observances that are especially significant for Shiv bhakts. Devotees also celebrate festivals like Sawan Shivratri, Nag Panchami, Amavasya, and Purnima with great devotion during this month.

Important Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates In 2026

Somwar fasts hold special significance in the Sawan month. Devotees observe the Somwar Vrat to seek Lord Shiv’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and marital bliss.

Here are the dates for Sawan Somwar 2026:

  • 30 July 2026 – First day of Sawan
  • 03 August 2026 – First Sawan Somwar Vrat
  • 10 August 2026 – Second Sawan Somwar Vrat
  • 17 August 2026 – Third Sawan Somwar Vrat
  • 24 August 2026 – Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat
  • 28 August 2026 – Last day of Sawan

Why Is Sawan Month So Important?

Sawan is believed to be highly fruitful for those who worship Lord Shiv with devotion. According to scriptures, performing good deeds and rituals in this month can lead to moksha (liberation). Devotees from across India undertake Kanwar Yatra, where they carry holy Ganga water from Haridwar or Gangotri and offer it at Lord Shiv temples. This act is believed to wash away sins of many lifetimes.

What Should You Do In Sawan For Good Results?

  • Perform Rudrabhishek daily with water, milk, or honey.
  • Avoid leafy vegetables and eat a sattvic (pure and balanced) diet.
  • Maintain discipline in lifestyle – follow celibacy, speak the truth, and avoid lying or arguments.
  • Sleep on the floor as a sign of spiritual humility.
  • Recite Gayatri Mantra, Om Namah Shivya, and read the Shiv Purana.
  • Offer prayers with faith and devotion to achieve peace, health, and fulfillment of desires.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sawan 2026 Shravan 2026 Start Date Sawan Somwar 2026
Read more
