In Sanatan Dharma, the month of Pausha holds deep spiritual significance, marked by several important fasts and festivals. The final Ekadashi of the year 2025, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, is especially revered. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, this sacred observance is believed to bring blessings of progeny, lineage growth, and harmony within the family.

What Is Pausha Putrada Ekadashi?

Putrada Ekadashi occurs twice a year, first in the month of Shravan and the second in Pausha. Scriptures mention that observing this fast blesses couples with healthy, virtuous, and long-lived children. It is also believed to remove familial obstacles and bring prosperity to the household.

Devotees observe a day-long fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with complete devotion. Ekadashi is considered the most beloved tithi of Lord Vishnu, and fasting on this day is said to destroy past sins and purify the mind.

Date And Timings Of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025

According to the Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Pausha will begin on 30 December 2025 at 7:50 AM and end on 31 December 2025 at 5:00 AM.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 7:50 AM on December 30, 2025

7:50 AM on December 30, 2025 Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 5:00 AM on December 31, 2025

5:00 AM on December 31, 2025 Parana (Fast-Breaking) Time: 1:26 PM to 3:31 PM on December 31, 2025

1:26 PM to 3:31 PM on December 31, 2025 Hari Vasara Ending Moment: 10:12 AM on December 31, 2025

The parana (fast-breaking) time is also considered highly significant. The fast should be concluded on 31 December. During this time, devotees offer sesame, panchamrit, tulsi, and fruits to Lord Vishnu before ending the fast.

Puja Method For Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

Those observing the fast should begin the day with an early morning bath and take a solemn vow for the vrat. Lord Vishnu is worshipped with yellow sandalwood, roli, moli, akshat, yellow flowers, seasonal fruits, and sweets. Performing aarti with incense and lamps, followed by deep daan, is considered auspicious.

Couples wishing for a child are advised to wear yellow clothes after bathing and worship the child form of Lord Krishna. Chanting the Santana Gopal Mantra on this day is believed to be especially fruitful. Throughout the day, devotees must refrain from negative emotions such as anger, deceit, jealousy, and gossip, maintaining purity of mind.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]