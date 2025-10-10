Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajasthan Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time: Know When Will The Moon Rise For Karwa Chauth In Rajasthan Cities

Check Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise timings for Rajasthan cities. Know puja muhurat, fasting schedule, and essential items for the puja.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth, symbolising love, devotion, and eternal marital harmony, is being celebrated today, October 10, 2025. On this special day, married women across India observe a nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The day is marked by devotion and tradition, where women deck up beautifully in bridal attire, perform rituals, and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Karva, and the Moon.

This year, the Karwa Chauth fast in Rajasthan holds even greater significance as it falls under the auspicious combination of Siddhi Yoga, exalted Moon, and Krittika Nakshatra. According to astrologers, this celestial alignment enhances the spiritual rewards of the fast manifold.

In Rajasthan, the moon is expected to rise at 8:15 PM, after which women will perform the Chandradarshan ritual, offering arghya (water) to the moon before breaking their fast.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja And Moonrise Time In Rajasthan 

  • Date: Friday, October 10, 2025
  • Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 5:58 PM to 7:13 PM (Duration: 1 hour 14 mins)
  • Fasting Duration: 6:20 AM to 8:15 PM (13 hours 55 mins)
  • Moonrise Time: 8:15 PM
  • Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM on October 9, 2025
  • Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:38 PM on October 10, 2025

Significance Of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is celebrated annually on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, married women observe a strict fast without consuming food or water to seek blessings for their husbands’ longevity, prosperity, and marital happiness. The fast continues throughout the day until moonrise, when women offer arghya to the moon and conclude the fast by drinking water.

Essential Items For Karwa Chauth Puja

The puja involves several sacred items, including:

  • Images or idols of Karwa Mata and Lord Ganesha
  • Clothes and dupatta for the deities
  • Clay pot (karwa), sieve, plate, and lamp
  • Sixteen adornments (solah shringar) items
  • Puja essentials like rice, turmeric, sandalwood, flowers, roli, kumkum, sweets, and a protective thread
  • Offerings such as raw milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moon Rise Time For Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Karwa Chauth In Rajasthan
