The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth, symbolising love, devotion, and eternal marital harmony, is being celebrated today, October 10, 2025. On this special day, married women across India observe a nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The day is marked by devotion and tradition, where women deck up beautifully in bridal attire, perform rituals, and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Karva, and the Moon.

This year, the Karwa Chauth fast in Rajasthan holds even greater significance as it falls under the auspicious combination of Siddhi Yoga, exalted Moon, and Krittika Nakshatra. According to astrologers, this celestial alignment enhances the spiritual rewards of the fast manifold.

In Rajasthan, the moon is expected to rise at 8:15 PM, after which women will perform the Chandradarshan ritual, offering arghya (water) to the moon before breaking their fast.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja And Moonrise Time In Rajasthan

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025 Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 5:58 PM to 7:13 PM (Duration: 1 hour 14 mins)

5:58 PM to 7:13 PM (Duration: 1 hour 14 mins) Fasting Duration: 6:20 AM to 8:15 PM (13 hours 55 mins)

6:20 AM to 8:15 PM (13 hours 55 mins) Moonrise Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM on October 9, 2025

10:54 PM on October 9, 2025 Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:38 PM on October 10, 2025

Significance Of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is celebrated annually on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. On this day, married women observe a strict fast without consuming food or water to seek blessings for their husbands’ longevity, prosperity, and marital happiness. The fast continues throughout the day until moonrise, when women offer arghya to the moon and conclude the fast by drinking water.

Essential Items For Karwa Chauth Puja

The puja involves several sacred items, including: