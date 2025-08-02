When Will Be The Last Monday Of Sawan 2025? Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And More

Sawan 2025: The final Monday of the sacred month of Sawan will fall on August 4, 2025. Devotees who, for any reason, have not been able to worship Lord Shiv yet this Sawan are encouraged not to miss this spiritually significant day. According to the beliefs, offering water to the Shivling on any Sawan Monday absolves one's sins, removes ailments and doshas (flaws), and brings blessings.

This year, a rare and highly auspicious planetary alignment coincides with the fourth and final Monday of Sawan, enhancing the power of Shiv worship. Devotees are expected to receive divine benefits due to favorable planetary positions and nakshatras (constellations).

Auspicious Timings For Final Sawan Monday 2025:

Amrit Kaal – 5:44 AM to 7:25 AM

5:44 AM to 7:25 AM Shubh Kaal – 9:06 AM to 10:46 AM

9:06 AM to 10:46 AM Pradosh Kaal – 5:29 PM to 8:29 PM

Auspicious Yogas On Final Sawan Monday

On this day, Saturn in Pisces and Mars in Virgo will form a powerful energetic combination. Additionally, three highly auspicious yogas: Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Brahma Yoga; will be formed. Worshipping Lord Shiv during these yogas is believed to reduce mental stress, boost self-confidence, and help individuals move closer to their life goals.

Donations To Perform On The Last Sawan Monday

If the Moon is weak in one’s horoscope, donate items associated with the Moon such as rice, milk, curd, sugar, and white clothing to someone in need.

Married women are advised to donate suhag (bridal) items to other married women, which is believed to bring happiness and prosperity in married life and bless the husband with longevity.

Remedy To Fulfill Wishes

On the last Monday of Sawan, after offering water on the Shivling, take a Bel Patra (bael leaf) and offer it to the Shivling while stating your wish. After the offering, keep that Bel Patra with you. It is believed that this remedy can help in the quick fulfillment of one’s desires.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]