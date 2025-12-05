Pradosh Vrat 2026 Dates: Check The Full List Of Pradosh Vrat Days For The Coming Year

Pradosh Vrat 2026 Dates: Pradosh Vrat is regarded as one of the most sacred fasts in Kaliyuga, believed to remove doshas and grant divine blessings from Lord Shiv. According to the Shiv Puran, the Trayodashi tithi is especially dear to Mahadev, as it is during the Pradosh Kaal that He performs His cosmic dance on Mount Kailash. Devotees observe the Pradosh fast to seek His grace, remove difficulties and restore peace in marital and personal life. As 2026 begins with a Pradosh Vrat, it is considered an exceptionally auspicious start to the year, enhancing the spiritual significance of every fast that follows.

ALSO READ: Amavasya 2026 Dates: Full List Of All 12 Amavasya Tithis And Their Spiritual Significance

Spiritual Importance Of Pradosh Vrat

The Pradosh fast holds immense significance as devotees worship both Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati during this sacred period. It is believed that observing this fast helps eliminate suffering, removes planetary doshas and grants harmony in relationships. While every Pradosh Vrat has its own power, a Monday Pradosh (Som Pradosh) is especially potent, as it aligns directly with the day dedicated to Shiv. Traditionally, devotees consume food only once during the day and spend the Pradosh Kaal in worship and meditation.

Complete List Of Pradosh Vrat Dates In 2026

Below is the detailed list of every Pradosh Vrat falling in 2026 according to the lunar calendar:

01 January 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 16 January 2026 – Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 30 January 2026 – Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 14 February 2026 – Shani Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Shani Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 28 February 2026 – Shani Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Shani Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 16 March 2026 – Som Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Som Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 30 March 2026 – Som Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Som Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 15 April 2026 – Budh Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Budh Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 28 April 2026 – Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 14 May 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Guru Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 28 May 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 12 June 2026 – Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 12 July 2026 – Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 26 July 2026 – Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 10 August 2026 – Som Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Som Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 25 August 2026 – Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 08 September 2026 – Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 24 September 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 08 October 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Guru Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 23 October 2026 – Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 06 November 2026 – Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 22 November 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla) 06 December 2026 – Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)

Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Krishna) 21 December 2026 – Som Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

With the year beginning with Pradosh Vrat itself, many astrologers and devotees believe 2026 carries enhanced spiritual energy. The year offers multiple Som, Shani, Guru and Bhaum Pradosh fasts, each known to bestow specific blessings ranging from marital peace to relief from financial or planetary obstacles. For Shiv devotees, this calendar acts as a powerful guide to plan their pujas and deepen spiritual discipline throughout the year.