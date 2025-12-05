Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pradosh Vrat 2026 Dates: Check The Full List Of Pradosh Vrat Days For The Coming Year

Pradosh Vrat 2026 Dates: Know all Pradosh fasting days of 2026, their significance, and why this sacred fast dedicated to Lord Shiv is considered highly auspicious in Kaliyug.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pradosh Vrat 2026 Dates: Pradosh Vrat is regarded as one of the most sacred fasts in Kaliyuga, believed to remove doshas and grant divine blessings from Lord Shiv. According to the Shiv Puran, the Trayodashi tithi is especially dear to Mahadev, as it is during the Pradosh Kaal that He performs His cosmic dance on Mount Kailash. Devotees observe the Pradosh fast to seek His grace, remove difficulties and restore peace in marital and personal life. As 2026 begins with a Pradosh Vrat, it is considered an exceptionally auspicious start to the year, enhancing the spiritual significance of every fast that follows.

Spiritual Importance Of Pradosh Vrat

The Pradosh fast holds immense significance as devotees worship both Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati during this sacred period. It is believed that observing this fast helps eliminate suffering, removes planetary doshas and grants harmony in relationships. While every Pradosh Vrat has its own power, a Monday Pradosh (Som Pradosh) is especially potent, as it aligns directly with the day dedicated to Shiv. Traditionally, devotees consume food only once during the day and spend the Pradosh Kaal in worship and meditation.

Complete List Of Pradosh Vrat Dates In 2026

Below is the detailed list of every Pradosh Vrat falling in 2026 according to the lunar calendar:

  • 01 January 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 16 January 2026 – Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 30 January 2026 – Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 14 February 2026 – Shani Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 28 February 2026 – Shani Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 16 March 2026 – Som Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 30 March 2026 – Som Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 15 April 2026 – Budh Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 28 April 2026 – Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 14 May 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 28 May 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 12 June 2026 – Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 12 July 2026 – Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 26 July 2026 – Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 10 August 2026 – Som Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 25 August 2026 – Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 08 September 2026 – Bhaum Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 24 September 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 08 October 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 23 October 2026 – Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 06 November 2026 – Shukra Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 22 November 2026 – Guru Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
  • 06 December 2026 – Ravi Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
  • 21 December 2026 – Som Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

With the year beginning with Pradosh Vrat itself, many astrologers and devotees believe 2026 carries enhanced spiritual energy. The year offers multiple Som, Shani, Guru and Bhaum Pradosh fasts, each known to bestow specific blessings ranging from marital peace to relief from financial or planetary obstacles. For Shiv devotees, this calendar acts as a powerful guide to plan their pujas and deepen spiritual discipline throughout the year.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pradosh Vrat Shiv Puja 2026 Hindu Calendar Lord Shiv Vrat
