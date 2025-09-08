Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pitru Paksha Begins On September 8: Know The Significance, Ritual, And All About Tripindi Shradh

Tripindi Shradh begins on September 8 during Pitru Paksha, honouring the last three generations of ancestors. Know its significance, procedure, and who can perform.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On September 8, the first day of Pitru Paksha, known as Pratipada Tithi, marks the beginning of the sacred Shradh rituals. According to ancient scriptures, besides deities, ancestors protect their lineage. To ensure peace for the departed souls and prevent obstacles in household activities, Shradh ceremonies are observed systematically over 16 days during Pitru Paksha.

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksh 2025: Know Dates, Rituals, And Significance Of Shradh For Ancestors

What Is Tripindi Shradh?

Tripindi Shradh refers to offering Pind Daan for the last three generations of ancestors. It is especially recommended if any member of the past three generations passed away at a very young age, during old age, or unexpectedly. Performing this ritual ensures peace for their souls.

Why Is Tripindi Shradh Performed?

The ritual addresses the suffering of spirits in three types of afterlife: Tamoguni, Rajoguni, and Satoguni. Restless souls who have not found peace in life can cause difficulties for future generations. Tripindi Shradh helps grant liberation (moksha) to these spirits. Neglecting this ritual may lead to ancestral afflictions affecting descendants.

When Should Tripindi Shradh Be Performed During Pitru Paksha?

During Pitru Paksha, Tripindi Shradh can be performed on any of these days: Panchami, Ashtami, Ekadashi, Trayodashi, Chaturdashi, or Amavasya.

Where To Perform Tripindi Shradh?

The ritual is traditionally performed at Trimbakeshwar, a sacred abode of Lord Shiva. The ceremony also includes special worship of the trinity: Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Rudra).

Who Can Perform Tripindi Shradh?

Unmarried individuals (women are excluded), married couples, and widows can perform Tripindi Shradh for the liberation of their ancestors and for the well-being of their family.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
