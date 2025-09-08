On September 8, the first day of Pitru Paksha, known as Pratipada Tithi, marks the beginning of the sacred Shradh rituals. According to ancient scriptures, besides deities, ancestors protect their lineage. To ensure peace for the departed souls and prevent obstacles in household activities, Shradh ceremonies are observed systematically over 16 days during Pitru Paksha.

What Is Tripindi Shradh?

Tripindi Shradh refers to offering Pind Daan for the last three generations of ancestors. It is especially recommended if any member of the past three generations passed away at a very young age, during old age, or unexpectedly. Performing this ritual ensures peace for their souls.

Why Is Tripindi Shradh Performed?

The ritual addresses the suffering of spirits in three types of afterlife: Tamoguni, Rajoguni, and Satoguni. Restless souls who have not found peace in life can cause difficulties for future generations. Tripindi Shradh helps grant liberation (moksha) to these spirits. Neglecting this ritual may lead to ancestral afflictions affecting descendants.

When Should Tripindi Shradh Be Performed During Pitru Paksha?

During Pitru Paksha, Tripindi Shradh can be performed on any of these days: Panchami, Ashtami, Ekadashi, Trayodashi, Chaturdashi, or Amavasya.

Where To Perform Tripindi Shradh?

The ritual is traditionally performed at Trimbakeshwar, a sacred abode of Lord Shiva. The ceremony also includes special worship of the trinity: Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Rudra).

Who Can Perform Tripindi Shradh?

Unmarried individuals (women are excluded), married couples, and widows can perform Tripindi Shradh for the liberation of their ancestors and for the well-being of their family.

