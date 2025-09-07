Pitru Paksh 2025: Know Dates, Rituals, And Significance Of Shradh For Ancestors

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionPitru Paksh 2025: Know Dates, Rituals, And Significance Of Shradh For Ancestors

Know the complete Shradh dates, rituals like Tarpan and Pind Daan, and the spiritual significance of honouring ancestors during Pitru Paksh 2025.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pitru Paksh 2025: In Hinduism, Pitru Paksh holds immense spiritual significance. This sacred 16-day period is dedicated to honouring ancestors through Shradh rituals, prayers, and offerings. It is believed that during this time, forefathers descend from Pitru Lok to bless their descendants. In 2025, Pitru Paksh will begin on 7 September and conclude on 21 September, with Purnima Shradh falling on the opening day.

ALSO READ: Pitra Paksh 2025 — Simple Vastu Tips To Honour Ancestors And Bring Positivity At Home

Spiritual Importance Of Pitru Paksh 2025

Astrologer and spiritual expert Dr Anish Vyas explains that Shradh is performed to bring peace to the souls of ancestors. According to scriptures, offering tarpan, pind daan, and donations ensures that the souls attain moksh and shower blessings on their families. Without ancestor blessings, it is believed that a person may face obstacles such as Pitru Dosh in the horoscope, causing struggles, accidents, and unrest in family life.

Why Shradh And Tarpan Are Essential

The word Shradh itself means devotion and faith. During this period, offerings of water, food, and prayers are made with utmost sincerity. It is believed that Lord Yama, the deity of death, allows departed souls to visit their families during Pitru Paksh to accept these offerings. Feeding crows during Shradh is also a key tradition, as crows are considered messengers of ancestors.

Rituals Performed During Pitru Paksh

Every year, devotees perform rituals like:

  • Pind Daan – rice balls offered with sesame seeds and prayers.
  • Tarpan – offering water mixed with sesame to ancestors.
  • Havan and charity – donations to Brahmins and the needy.
  • It is also customary to prepare meals for Brahmins and offer food to crows, symbolising ancestors accepting the offerings.

Rules And Prohibitions During Pitru Paksh

Since Pitru Paksh is dedicated to ancestors, auspicious functions such as marriages, housewarmings, and naming ceremonies are avoided during this time. It is also considered inauspicious to buy or wear new clothes. Instead, the focus remains on prayers, charity, and remembrance of forefathers.

Ideal Time For Shradh Rituals

While daily pujas to deities are performed in the morning or evening, rituals for ancestors are specifically conducted in the afternoon around 12 pm. Devotees begin with daily ablutions and bathing, followed by offerings of water (jal daan) and food.

Complete Shradh Dates For Pitru Paksh 2025

  • 7 September – Purnima Shradh
  • 8 September – Pratipada Shradh
  • 9 September – Dwitiya Shradh
  • 10 September – Tritiya & Chaturthi Shradh
  • 11 September – Panchami Shradh
  • 12 September – Shashthi Shradh
  • 13 September – Saptami Shradh
  • 14 September – Ashtami Shradh
  • 15 September – Navami Shradh
  • 16 September – Dashami Shradh
  • 17 September – Ekadashi Shradh
  • 18 September – Dwadashi Shradh
  • 19 September – Trayodashi Shradh
  • 20 September – Chaturdashi Shradh
  • 21 September – Sarva Pitru Amavasya
  • 22 September – Matamaha Naan Shradh

The Blessings Of Pitru Paksh

Pitru Paksh is not only about seeking peace for ancestors but also about expressing gratitude. When forefathers are remembered with devotion, they bestow blessings of health, prosperity, and peace on the family. Shradh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan performed with sincerity bring harmony and remove difficulties caused by Pitru Dosh.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 07 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Pitru Paksha 2025 Pitru Paksha Rituals Shradh 2025 Dates
