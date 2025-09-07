Pitru Paksh 2025: Know Dates, Rituals, And Significance Of Shradh For Ancestors

Pitru Paksh 2025: In Hinduism, Pitru Paksh holds immense spiritual significance. This sacred 16-day period is dedicated to honouring ancestors through Shradh rituals, prayers, and offerings. It is believed that during this time, forefathers descend from Pitru Lok to bless their descendants. In 2025, Pitru Paksh will begin on 7 September and conclude on 21 September, with Purnima Shradh falling on the opening day.

ALSO READ: Pitra Paksh 2025 — Simple Vastu Tips To Honour Ancestors And Bring Positivity At Home

Spiritual Importance Of Pitru Paksh 2025

Astrologer and spiritual expert Dr Anish Vyas explains that Shradh is performed to bring peace to the souls of ancestors. According to scriptures, offering tarpan, pind daan, and donations ensures that the souls attain moksh and shower blessings on their families. Without ancestor blessings, it is believed that a person may face obstacles such as Pitru Dosh in the horoscope, causing struggles, accidents, and unrest in family life.

Why Shradh And Tarpan Are Essential

The word Shradh itself means devotion and faith. During this period, offerings of water, food, and prayers are made with utmost sincerity. It is believed that Lord Yama, the deity of death, allows departed souls to visit their families during Pitru Paksh to accept these offerings. Feeding crows during Shradh is also a key tradition, as crows are considered messengers of ancestors.

Rituals Performed During Pitru Paksh

Every year, devotees perform rituals like:

Pind Daan – rice balls offered with sesame seeds and prayers.

rice balls offered with sesame seeds and prayers. Tarpan – offering water mixed with sesame to ancestors.

Havan and charity – donations to Brahmins and the needy.

It is also customary to prepare meals for Brahmins and offer food to crows, symbolising ancestors accepting the offerings.

Rules And Prohibitions During Pitru Paksh

Since Pitru Paksh is dedicated to ancestors, auspicious functions such as marriages, housewarmings, and naming ceremonies are avoided during this time. It is also considered inauspicious to buy or wear new clothes. Instead, the focus remains on prayers, charity, and remembrance of forefathers.

Ideal Time For Shradh Rituals

While daily pujas to deities are performed in the morning or evening, rituals for ancestors are specifically conducted in the afternoon around 12 pm. Devotees begin with daily ablutions and bathing, followed by offerings of water (jal daan) and food.

Complete Shradh Dates For Pitru Paksh 2025

7 September – Purnima Shradh

Purnima Shradh 8 September – Pratipada Shradh

Pratipada Shradh 9 September – Dwitiya Shradh

Dwitiya Shradh 10 September – Tritiya & Chaturthi Shradh

Tritiya & Chaturthi Shradh 11 September – Panchami Shradh

Panchami Shradh 12 September – Shashthi Shradh

Shashthi Shradh 13 September – Saptami Shradh

Saptami Shradh 14 September – Ashtami Shradh

Ashtami Shradh 15 September – Navami Shradh

Navami Shradh 16 September – Dashami Shradh

Dashami Shradh 17 September – Ekadashi Shradh

Ekadashi Shradh 18 September – Dwadashi Shradh

Dwadashi Shradh 19 September – Trayodashi Shradh

Trayodashi Shradh 20 September – Chaturdashi Shradh

Chaturdashi Shradh 21 September – Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 22 September – Matamaha Naan Shradh

The Blessings Of Pitru Paksh

Pitru Paksh is not only about seeking peace for ancestors but also about expressing gratitude. When forefathers are remembered with devotion, they bestow blessings of health, prosperity, and peace on the family. Shradh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan performed with sincerity bring harmony and remove difficulties caused by Pitru Dosh.