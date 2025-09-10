Pitru Paksh 2025: Know 10 Important Rules To Follow During Shraddh Rituals

Pitru Paksh 2025: In Hinduism, Pitru Paksh is considered a sacred period dedicated entirely to the ancestors. During these 15 days, rituals like Shraddh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan are performed to bring peace to the departed souls. In 2025, Pitru Paksh began on 7th September with the Pratipada Tithi of the Ashwin month and will conclude on 21st September with Sarva Pitru Amavasya. According to belief, when Shraddh rituals are performed with devotion, ancestors bless their descendants with prosperity and happiness. However, certain rules must be followed while performing Shraddh, otherwise, it may lead to Pitru Dosh or displeasure of ancestors.

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksha Begins On September 8: Know The Significance, Ritual, And All About Tripindi Shraddh

Why Pitru Paksh Rituals Are Important

It is believed that during Pitru Paksh, ancestors descend to the Earth to bless their lineage. Performing Shraddh and offering food with sincerity satisfies them, ensuring the family is free from obstacles and receives divine blessings.

10 Important Rules Of Shraddh You Must Follow

Perform Shraddh In The Afternoon: Shraddh should always be performed during the afternoon (Aparahna Kaal), as this time is considered auspicious for pleasing the ancestors.

Shraddh should always be performed during the afternoon (Aparahna Kaal), as this time is considered auspicious for pleasing the ancestors. Face South Direction While Performing Shraddh: The south direction is believed to be the direction of Pitru Lok. Hence, one must sit facing south while performing the rituals.

The south direction is believed to be the direction of Pitru Lok. Hence, one must sit facing south while performing the rituals. Avoid Performing Rituals After Sunset: Shraddh rituals must not be conducted after sunset, as they are considered ineffective during this period.

Shraddh rituals must not be conducted after sunset, as they are considered ineffective during this period. Perform Shraddh On Your Own Land Or Sacred Places: It is advised to conduct Shraddh rituals on one’s own land. If that is not possible, one can perform them at holy places, temples, or near sacred rivers.

It is advised to conduct Shraddh rituals on one’s own land. If that is not possible, one can perform them at holy places, temples, or near sacred rivers. Invite Brahmins With Respect: At least three Brahmins should be invited with respect, and sattvic food must be prepared for them.

At least three Brahmins should be invited with respect, and sattvic food must be prepared for them. Offer Food To Brahmins And The Needy: After Shraddh, Brahmins and the poor should be fed. Offering clothes, food grains, or donations before sending them off respectfully completes the ritual.

After Shraddh, Brahmins and the poor should be fed. Offering clothes, food grains, or donations before sending them off respectfully completes the ritual. Maintain Peace And Purity At Home: On the day of Shraddh, the home should remain calm and pure. Arguments, anger, or conflicts should be avoided.

On the day of Shraddh, the home should remain calm and pure. Arguments, anger, or conflicts should be avoided. Offer A Portion Of Food To Sacred Beings: A portion of the food must be set aside for cows, dogs, ants, and crows, as they are believed to carry offerings to the ancestors.

A portion of the food must be set aside for cows, dogs, ants, and crows, as they are believed to carry offerings to the ancestors. Use Kusha Grass And Black Sesame Seeds: Kusha and black sesame are mandatory in Shraddh rituals, without which the offering is considered incomplete.

Kusha and black sesame are mandatory in Shraddh rituals, without which the offering is considered incomplete. Avoid Grooming On Shraddh Day: Cutting nails, shaving, or trimming hair must be avoided. The rituals should be performed with discipline and devotion.

Following these sacred rules during Pitru Paksh ensures that ancestors are honoured in the right manner, bringing peace to their souls and blessings to the family. Performing Shraddh with sincerity and faith is considered one of the greatest duties in Hindu Dharm.