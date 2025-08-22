Pitru Paksh 2025 — Double Eclipse After A Century, Know Important Dates, Do’s And Don’ts

Pitru Paksh 2025: Pitru Paksh, also known as Shraddh fortnight, is a sacred period dedicated to remembering and honouring one’s ancestors. This time is believed to bring peace to departed souls through rituals like Shraddh, Pind Daan, and Tarpan. In return, families receive blessings of prosperity and well-being.

In 2025, Pitru Paksh holds special significance as it begins and ends with major celestial events, something happening after nearly 100 years.

ALSO READ: Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025: Follow These Auspicious Practices On Amavasya To Bring Blessings

Pitru Paksh 2025 Dates

Start Date: 7 September 2025

7 September 2025 End Date: 21 September 2025

Throughout this fortnight, Hindus perform ancestral rites, donate in temples, and feed Brahmins to honour their forefathers.

Two Rare Eclipses During Pitru Paksh 2025

1. Lunar Eclipse 2025

Date: 7 September 2025

Pitru Paksh will begin with a lunar eclipse on 7 September. As per Indian timings, it will start at 9:58 PM and end at 1:26 AM. During this time, the moon will appear blood red, a phenomenon known as the Blood Moon. This eclipse will be visible in India.

2. Solar Eclipse 2025

Date: 21 September 2025

The fortnight will conclude with a solar eclipse on 21 September. It will begin at 10:59 PM and end around 3:23 AM. Since this eclipse will occur at night, it will not be visible in India.

Sutak Rules During The Eclipse

Whenever an eclipse is visible in India, the Sutak period is observed. It begins 9 hours before the eclipse and continues until the eclipse ends. During Sutak:

Do not visit temples.

Do not cook or eat food.

Do not organise or conduct Shraddh rituals.

Pregnant women should avoid going outdoors to prevent negative effects.

Only after the eclipse ends should offerings and donations for ancestors be performed.

Pitru Paksh 2025 will be a unique period with two rare eclipses coinciding with Shraddh rituals, a celestial combination happening after a century. Devotees are advised to follow Sutak rules carefully and perform rituals at the appropriate time to seek the blessings of their ancestors.