Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionPitru Paksh 2025 — Double Eclipse After A Century, Know Important Dates, Do’s And Don’ts

Pitru Paksh 2025 — Double Eclipse After A Century, Know Important Dates, Do’s And Don’ts

Pitru Paksh 2025 will begin on 7 September and end on 21 September with two rare eclipses falling within the period. Know the dates, sutak rules, rituals, and precautions to follow during Shraddh.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pitru Paksh 2025: Pitru Paksh, also known as Shraddh fortnight, is a sacred period dedicated to remembering and honouring one’s ancestors. This time is believed to bring peace to departed souls through rituals like Shraddh, Pind Daan, and Tarpan. In return, families receive blessings of prosperity and well-being.

In 2025, Pitru Paksh holds special significance as it begins and ends with major celestial events, something happening after nearly 100 years.

ALSO READ: Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025: Follow These Auspicious Practices On Amavasya To Bring Blessings

Pitru Paksh 2025 Dates

  • Start Date: 7 September 2025
  • End Date: 21 September 2025

Throughout this fortnight, Hindus perform ancestral rites, donate in temples, and feed Brahmins to honour their forefathers.

Two Rare Eclipses During Pitru Paksh 2025

1. Lunar Eclipse 2025

Date: 7 September 2025

Pitru Paksh will begin with a lunar eclipse on 7 September. As per Indian timings, it will start at 9:58 PM and end at 1:26 AM. During this time, the moon will appear blood red, a phenomenon known as the Blood Moon. This eclipse will be visible in India.

2. Solar Eclipse 2025

Date: 21 September 2025

The fortnight will conclude with a solar eclipse on 21 September. It will begin at 10:59 PM and end around 3:23 AM. Since this eclipse will occur at night, it will not be visible in India.

Sutak Rules During The Eclipse

Whenever an eclipse is visible in India, the Sutak period is observed. It begins 9 hours before the eclipse and continues until the eclipse ends. During Sutak:

  • Do not visit temples.
  • Do not cook or eat food.
  • Do not organise or conduct Shraddh rituals.
  • Pregnant women should avoid going outdoors to prevent negative effects.
  • Only after the eclipse ends should offerings and donations for ancestors be performed.

Pitru Paksh 2025 will be a unique period with two rare eclipses coinciding with Shraddh rituals, a celestial combination happening after a century. Devotees are advised to follow Sutak rules carefully and perform rituals at the appropriate time to seek the blessings of their ancestors.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pitru Paksha 2025 Pitru Paksha Dates Shraddh Rituals
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cities
MCD Orders Stray Dogs To Be Rounded Up Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
MCD Orders Stray Dogs To Be Rounded Up Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
World
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget