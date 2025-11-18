Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Know Auspicious Muhurat, Rituals, And More

Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Paush Putrada Ekadashi is one of the most revered observances in Sanatan Dharm, especially for couples seeking the blessing of a child and families wishing for peace and prosperity. Falling in the highly auspicious month of Paush, this Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and is believed to cleanse past karmas, remove obstacles, and bring abundance into one's home. The fast is considered spiritually elevating and is said to grant divine grace to devotees who observe it with sincerity and purity.

What Is Paush Putrada Ekadashi?

Putrada Ekadashi occurs twice a year, once in the month of Shravan and again in Paush. Scriptures describe this Ekadashi as especially powerful for couples longing for a healthy, righteous, and long-lived child. It is also believed to resolve long-standing family obstacles and bring harmony into strained relationships.

Devotees observe a full fast on this day and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi with devotion. Since Ekadashi is regarded as Lord Vishnu’s most beloved tithi, this fast is said to destroy negativity, purify the soul, and bring divine blessings for progress and prosperity.

Date And Muhurat Of Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2025

According to the Hindu Panchang, Paush Putrada Ekadashi in 2025 will begin at 7:50 AM on 30 December 2025 and will end at 5:00 AM on 31 December 2025.

For General Observance: The fast will be kept on 30 December.

The fast will be kept on 30 December. For Vaishnav Tradition: Ekadashi will be observed on 31 December.

Paran Muhurat

Paran, the sacred conclusion of the fast, should be performed on 31 December between 1:29 PM and 3:33 PM.

During this period, devotees offer sesame, Panchamrit, tulsi leaves, fruits, and prasad to Lord Vishnu before breaking the fast.

How To Perform The Paush Putrada Ekadashi Puja

The devotee should begin the day with a purifying bath and take a firm vow (sankalp) to observe the fast. Worship of Lord Vishnu should be done using yellow sandalwood, roli, akshat, yellow flowers, fruits, and sweets. Lighting a ghee lamp and performing aarti is considered especially auspicious.

Couples seeking the blessing of a child are advised to wear yellow clothes and worship the child form of Lord Krishna (Baal Gopal). Reciting the Santan Gopal Mantra is believed to be particularly effective.

Throughout the day, devotees must avoid negative emotions such as anger, deceit, criticism, or jealousy. Purity of mind and devotion lie at the heart of this Ekadashi.