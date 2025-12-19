Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionPaush Amavasya 2025 Today: Perform These Sacred Rituals To Bring Prosperity And Blessings

Paush Amavasya 2025 Today: Perform These Sacred Rituals To Bring Prosperity And Blessings

Paush Amavasya is being observed today on December 19. Know its significance, auspicious timings, ancestral rituals, and remedies for peace, prosperity, and spiritual cleansing.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 07:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Paush Amavasya is not merely an astronomical phenomenon but holds deep spiritual and cultural significance in Indian tradition. It is regarded as a sacred time for self-reflection, remembrance of ancestors (Pitrs), tantric practices, and spiritual cleansing.

Amavasya is considered especially auspicious for paying homage to ancestors through rituals like tarpan and prayers. Among all Amavasyas, Paush Amavasya holds special importance, as the Paush month is often described as a “mini Pitru Paksha.” According to belief, on this day the souls of ancestors descend to the earthly realm, making it an ideal occasion to seek their blessings and offer gratitude.

ALSO READ: January 2026 Vrat-Tyohar: From Makar Sankranti To Basant Panchami, Know Dates For Each Festival

Paush Amavasya Date And Timing

Paush Amavasya tithi began at 4:59 am on December 19 and will conclude at 7:12 am on December 20.

As per the Udaya Tithi, Paush Amavasya is being observed today, December 19, since the Amavasya prevails throughout the day. Hence, today is considered highly auspicious for ancestral rituals, holy baths, charity, and spiritual observances.

What To Do On Paush Amavasya

On Paush Amavasya, special remedies and rituals are believed to help remove obstacles and negative influences from life.

  • If enemies or professional obstacles are causing distress in business or employment, devotees are advised to worship Lord Vishnu today. While chanting His 12 sacred names, Achyuta, Ananta, Damodara, Keshava, Narayana, Shridhara, Govinda, Madhava, Hrishikesha, Trivikrama, Padmanabha, and Madhusudana, offer yellow flowers to the deity.
    In the evening, these flowers should be respectfully removed and either immersed in flowing water or placed under a Peepal tree. It is believed that this practice helps pacify adversaries and removes hurdles.
  • Performing a havan on Paush Amavasya is considered highly auspicious for granting peace to ancestors, eliminating negative energies, purifying the surroundings, and attracting divine blessings. It is especially beneficial for Pitru Dosha Nivaran (removal of ancestral afflictions) and for prosperity.
    Traditional havan materials include black sesame seeds, barley, rice, ghee, guggul, and sandalwood.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 07:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Paush Amavasya Date Paush Amavasya Significance Pitru Tarpan Paush Amavasya Last Amavasya Of 2025 Paush Amavasya Today Paush Amavasya Rituals
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
World
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Cities
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
India
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget