Paush Amavasya 2025 Today: Perform These Sacred Rituals To Bring Prosperity And Blessings

Paush Amavasya is not merely an astronomical phenomenon but holds deep spiritual and cultural significance in Indian tradition. It is regarded as a sacred time for self-reflection, remembrance of ancestors (Pitrs), tantric practices, and spiritual cleansing.

Amavasya is considered especially auspicious for paying homage to ancestors through rituals like tarpan and prayers. Among all Amavasyas, Paush Amavasya holds special importance, as the Paush month is often described as a “mini Pitru Paksha.” According to belief, on this day the souls of ancestors descend to the earthly realm, making it an ideal occasion to seek their blessings and offer gratitude.

ALSO READ: January 2026 Vrat-Tyohar: From Makar Sankranti To Basant Panchami, Know Dates For Each Festival

Paush Amavasya Date And Timing

Paush Amavasya tithi began at 4:59 am on December 19 and will conclude at 7:12 am on December 20.

As per the Udaya Tithi, Paush Amavasya is being observed today, December 19, since the Amavasya prevails throughout the day. Hence, today is considered highly auspicious for ancestral rituals, holy baths, charity, and spiritual observances.

What To Do On Paush Amavasya

On Paush Amavasya, special remedies and rituals are believed to help remove obstacles and negative influences from life.

If enemies or professional obstacles are causing distress in business or employment, devotees are advised to worship Lord Vishnu today. While chanting His 12 sacred names, Achyuta, Ananta, Damodara, Keshava, Narayana, Shridhara, Govinda, Madhava, Hrishikesha, Trivikrama, Padmanabha, and Madhusudana, offer yellow flowers to the deity.

In the evening, these flowers should be respectfully removed and either immersed in flowing water or placed under a Peepal tree. It is believed that this practice helps pacify adversaries and removes hurdles.

In the evening, these flowers should be respectfully removed and either immersed in flowing water or placed under a Peepal tree. It is believed that this practice helps pacify adversaries and removes hurdles. Performing a havan on Paush Amavasya is considered highly auspicious for granting peace to ancestors, eliminating negative energies, purifying the surroundings, and attracting divine blessings. It is especially beneficial for Pitru Dosha Nivaran (removal of ancestral afflictions) and for prosperity.

Traditional havan materials include black sesame seeds, barley, rice, ghee, guggul, and sandalwood.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]