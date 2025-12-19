Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionPaush Amavasya 2025: Aditya Mangal Yog Forms On Sacred New Moon, These Signs Attract Prosperity

Paush Amavasya 2025: Aditya Mangal Yog Forms On Sacred New Moon, These Signs Attract Prosperity

Paush Amavasya 2025 brings Aditya Mangal Yog through the Sun–Mars conjunction, blessing select zodiac signs with wealth, growth and success.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Paush Amavasya 2025: Paush Amavasya in 2025 holds exceptional spiritual and astrological importance as it marks the final New Moon of the year. Observed on Friday, 19 December, this sacred lunar day is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition for ancestral rituals, charity and purification practices. Adding to its significance, a powerful planetary alignment occurs on this day, forming Aditya Mangal Yog, which is believed to bring prosperity, progress and renewed energy to selected zodiac signs.

ALSO READ: Paush Amavasya 2025 Today: Perform These Sacred Rituals To Bring Prosperity And Blessings

Paush Amavasya 2025: Date, Timing, And Religious Importance

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the Amavasya tithi begins at 4:59 am on 19 December 2025 and concludes at 7:12 am on 20 December 2025. As the New Moon prevails throughout the entire day on 19 December, Paush Amavasya is observed on this date.

In Hindu scriptures, Paush Amavasya is often referred to as Chhoti Pitru Amavasya. It is regarded as especially significant for ritual bathing, charitable donations and offerings made to ancestors. Devotees believe that acts of charity and Pitru Tarpan performed on this day help seek ancestral blessings and bring peace and prosperity to the family lineage.

Aditya Mangal Yog Forms On Paush Amavasya

On Paush Amavasya, both the Sun and Mars are positioned together in Sagittarius, creating the powerful Aditya Mangal Yog, also known as Mangaladitya Yog. According to astrologer Anish Vyas, this rare conjunction enhances courage, leadership qualities, financial growth and career advancement. The influence of this yog is particularly favourable for three zodiac signs.

Leo: Growth In Wealth And Social Recognition

Those under this sign are expected to experience a rise in income, improved investments and stronger savings. Career prospects gain fresh momentum, while social status and public reputation see noticeable improvement. Overall, a more positive and confident outlook on life emerges.

Libra: Reduced Expenses And Spiritual Rewards

This planetary alignment proves auspicious by reducing unnecessary expenses and strengthening the path to success. Donating to the underprivileged on Paush Amavasya is especially beneficial, as it is believed to attract ancestral blessings and long-term stability.

Sagittarius: Prosperity And Major Success

With Aditya Mangal Yog forming directly in this sign, powerful outcomes are indicated. Financial gains, professional progress and the possibility of a major achievement bring happiness and growth, marking this phase as particularly rewarding.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Astrology Amavasya Significance Paush Amavasya 2025 Aditya Mangal Yog
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
World
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
World
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
World
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget