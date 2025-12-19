Paush Amavasya 2025: Aditya Mangal Yog Forms On Sacred New Moon, These Signs Attract Prosperity

Paush Amavasya 2025: Paush Amavasya in 2025 holds exceptional spiritual and astrological importance as it marks the final New Moon of the year. Observed on Friday, 19 December, this sacred lunar day is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition for ancestral rituals, charity and purification practices. Adding to its significance, a powerful planetary alignment occurs on this day, forming Aditya Mangal Yog, which is believed to bring prosperity, progress and renewed energy to selected zodiac signs.

Paush Amavasya 2025: Date, Timing, And Religious Importance

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the Amavasya tithi begins at 4:59 am on 19 December 2025 and concludes at 7:12 am on 20 December 2025. As the New Moon prevails throughout the entire day on 19 December, Paush Amavasya is observed on this date.

In Hindu scriptures, Paush Amavasya is often referred to as Chhoti Pitru Amavasya. It is regarded as especially significant for ritual bathing, charitable donations and offerings made to ancestors. Devotees believe that acts of charity and Pitru Tarpan performed on this day help seek ancestral blessings and bring peace and prosperity to the family lineage.

Aditya Mangal Yog Forms On Paush Amavasya

On Paush Amavasya, both the Sun and Mars are positioned together in Sagittarius, creating the powerful Aditya Mangal Yog, also known as Mangaladitya Yog. According to astrologer Anish Vyas, this rare conjunction enhances courage, leadership qualities, financial growth and career advancement. The influence of this yog is particularly favourable for three zodiac signs.

Leo: Growth In Wealth And Social Recognition

Those under this sign are expected to experience a rise in income, improved investments and stronger savings. Career prospects gain fresh momentum, while social status and public reputation see noticeable improvement. Overall, a more positive and confident outlook on life emerges.

Libra: Reduced Expenses And Spiritual Rewards

This planetary alignment proves auspicious by reducing unnecessary expenses and strengthening the path to success. Donating to the underprivileged on Paush Amavasya is especially beneficial, as it is believed to attract ancestral blessings and long-term stability.

Sagittarius: Prosperity And Major Success

With Aditya Mangal Yog forming directly in this sign, powerful outcomes are indicated. Financial gains, professional progress and the possibility of a major achievement bring happiness and growth, marking this phase as particularly rewarding.