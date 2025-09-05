Onam 2025: Vallamkali – Kerala’s Thrilling Snake Boat Race Tradition

Every year, Onam, Kerala's ten-day harvest festival, comes alive with a spectacular display of tradition, culture, and adrenaline-pumping action. Among its many celebrations, Vallamkali, the iconic snake boat race, holds a special place in the hearts of locals and tourists alike. Known for its long, elegant boats that can stretch over 100 feet, Vallamkali is more that a race. It is a celebration of teamwork, heritage, and the spirit of Kerala. The rhythmic chants of oarsmen, the synchronized rowing, and the electrifying energy along the backwaters create an unforgettable experience, making it one of the most anticipated events during Onam.

The Legacy Of Vallamkali

Snake boat racing in Kerala dates back centuries. It is deeply rooted in history and folklore. Traditionally, these boats are called Chundan Vallams. They were used for transporting rice and other goods along the intricate network of Kerala's backwaters. What began as a practical means of transportation evolved into a cultural spectacle. Each participating village meticulously prepares its boat. These boats, adorned with vibrant decorations and often accompanied by temple rituals, add a spiritual essence to the competition.

The Thrill Of The Race

During Vallamkali, longboats sometimes manned by over 100 rowers, glide in perfect synchronisation across the waters. The chants of the rowers, called Vanchipattu, echo along the banks, energising both participants and spectators. The race showcases unity, strength, and precision. It reflects the enduring values of Kerala's communities. Spectators line the riverbanks and join in the festivities, making it a social and cultural celebration that strengthens local traditions.

The breathtaking visuals of elongated boats cutting through the water, the syncopated rhythm of hundreds of oars, and the festive chants make it an immersive experience. Tourists from across the world are drawn to witness this thrilling tradition, and for locals, it’s a proud reminder of Kerala’s rich heritage.