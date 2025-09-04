Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Onam 2025 – Exciting Traditional Games Played During Kerala's Grand Festival

Onam 2025 – Exciting Traditional Games Played During Kerala’s Grand Festival

Onam 2025 celebrations in Kerala bring alive traditional games like Pulikali, Vallamkali, Uri Adi, Thalapanthukali, Ambeyyal, Onathallu, and Thallumala.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Onam is celebrated with grandeur, rituals, and cultural performances in Kerala. Beyond the Pookalams and Onam Sadhya, the festival is also famous for its traditional games and competitions that bring communities together. These games, known as Onakalikal, reflect Kerala's cultural spirit and have beem played for generations. From the energetic Pulikali to the thrilling Vallamkali boat races, each event adds excitement and joy to the festive season.

Here are seven traditional games that make Onam 2025 celebrations truly fun and memorable.

1. Pulikali: The Tiger Dance Of Kerala

(Image Source: Twitter/@arunnalimela)
(Image Source: Twitter/@arunnalimela)

Pulikali, or the Tiger Dance, is one of the most vibrant spectacles of Onam. The performers paint their bodies with bright colours to resemble tigers and hunters. They dance energetically to the beats of the drum. This folk art form symbolises the playful spirit of the festival and draws huge crowds. Pulikali is not just entertainment but also a cultural expression. It showcases the rich artistic traditions of Kerala.

2. Vallamkali – The Thrill Of Snake Boat Races

(Image Source: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)
(Image Source: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)

No Onam celebration is complete without Vallamkali, the famous snake boat race. Long, decorated boats rowed by hundreds of oarsmen cut through the backwaters of Kerala in a perfect symphony. The race is more than a competition. It is a display of teamwork, endurance, and devotion. Vallamkali is deeply tied to Kerala’s heritage, and watching the boats glide across the water, cheered on by enthusiastic crowds, is an unforgettable sight.

3. Uri Adi – The Festive Pot-Breaking Game

(Image Source: Twitter/@ForumMahe)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ForumMahe)

Uri Adi is a fun-filled traditional game where a clay pot filled with treats is hung high. Blindfolded participants try to break it with a stick. The challenge lies in locating the pot while bystanders distract the player with noises and chants. The game requires focus, agility, and a great aim. The lively nature of Uri Adi makes it a favourite among both children and adults. This traditional game represents the joy and togetherness of Onam festivities.

4. Thalapanthukali – Kerala’s Traditional Football

Thalapanthukali is a rural version of football. It's played with great enthusiasm during the vibrant festival of Onam. It's traditionally played in open fields with a ball that's made using coconut leaves or fibres. It reflects the unity and sportsmanship that Onam symbolises. Youngsters and adults alike join in, making it a highlight of local celebrations. In Onam 2025, Thalapanthukali continues to be a vibrant tradition, keeping Kerala’s love for games alive.

5. Ambeyyal – Traditional Archery Contest

(Image Source: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)
(Image Source: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)

Archery, or Ambeyyal, has been an integral part of Kerala's cultural sports. During Onam, skilled archers gather to test their precision by hitting targets set at varying distances. It requires concentration, stead hands, and sharp eyesight. The game draws inspiration from Kerala's martial traditions and showcases discipline and focus.

6. Onathallu – The Martial Art Mock Fight

 

(Image Source: Twitter/@T_SOI_)
(Image Source: Twitter/@T_SOI_)

Onathallu is a traditional martial art-based game that's performed during the festival of Onam. Groups of men engage in a mock fight and showcase their strength, agility, and combat techniques. Though competitive, it is symbolic of bravery and community bonding. Onathallu highlights Kerala’s martial heritage and adds an element of thrill to the festival.

7. Thallumala – The Tug-Of-War

(Image Source: Twitter/@TourdeFarm_IN)
(Image Source: Twitter/@TourdeFarm_IN)

Thallumala is basically the tug-of-war of Onam. It brings together people of all age groups. Two teams pull on the opposite ends of a rope, testing their strength, endurance, and teamwork. The excitement builds as the rope shifts back and forth until one team emerges victorious. Thallumala is a symbol of unity and friendly rivalry, perfectly capturing the community spirit of Onam.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Onam 2025 Onam 2025 Games Traditional Games Of Onam


