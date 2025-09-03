Among the many customs associated with Ganesh Chaturthi, offering modaks holds a special place. Particularly, the ritual of offering 21 modaks is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising devotion, abundance, and divine blessings. But why 21? And what spiritual significance does it hold? Read further to know more about this ritual and the mythology behind it.

The Mythological Tale Of 21 Modaks

The story begins with the divine couple, Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, visiting Anusuya, wife of the ancient sage Atri. During the visit, young Ganesh was seated for a meal, displaying his famously insatiable appetite. Lord Shiv, waiting to be served, was asked by Anusuya to let Ganesh eat first. Plate after plate of food was presented, yet Ganesh continued to remain hungry, astonishing even his mother, Goddess Parvati.

Finally, Anusuya served a single modak to Lord Ganesh, which he eagerly ate. At that very moment, bith Lord Ganesh and Lord Shiv burped 21 times, signaling that their hunger had been fully satisfied. This extraordinary moment gave rise to the ritual of offering 21 modaks to Lord Ganesh, symbolising the complete fulfillment of desire and the alignment of divine energies.

Symbolism Of 21 In Hindu Philosophy

The number 21 carries deep spiritual significance in Hinduism, especially in Sankhya philosophy. It represents:

5 Karma Indriyas (senses of action)

5 Gyan Indriyas (senses of knowledge)

5 Tatvas (elements of nature)

5 Tanmatras (subtle elements)

1 Mind (Manas)

Offering 21 modaks signifies offering everything within oneself to the divine, embracing the path to true realisation of inner divinity. It is a gesture of complete surrender, devotion, and acknowledgment of the interconnectedness of mind, body, and cosmos.

Beyond mythology, modaks hold practical significance as Lord Ganesh’s favourite sweet. According to legends, after a battle with the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Ganesh had a broken tooth and could not eat heavy foods. Offering 21 modaks is not just about fulfilling tradition, it reflects gratitude, mindfulness, and spiritual devotion. It reminds devotees to offer their whole self, mind, body, and soul, while seeking Ganesh’s blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and harmony.