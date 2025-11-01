Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Starting a new business or opening a shop is considered one of life’s most significant steps, both financially and spiritually. According to Hindu astrology, the timing or muhurat plays a vital role in determining success, stability, and prosperity. Choosing the right time aligns one’s efforts with positive cosmic energy, leading to favourable outcomes.

Here’s a look at the most auspicious days and timings in November 2025 to start a new business, shop, or commercial venture.

ALSO READ: Vivah Muhurat 2025: Wedding Season To Begin After Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Know 14 Auspicious Dates In November

5 November 2025 (Wednesday – Ashwini Nakshatra)

The first auspicious date of November 2025 is Wednesday, 5 November (Ashwini Nakshatra). Two highly favourable muhurat periods are recommended:

Morning: 10:21 AM to 12:25 PM

10:21 AM to 12:25 PM Afternoon: 2:08 PM to 6:35 PM

Starting your business during this time ensures a smooth beginning, stable operations, and steady customer growth. It is especially beneficial for traders, retailers, and small business owners seeking early success.

6 November 2025 (Thursday – Krittika Nakshatra)

The second auspicious day falls on Thursday, 6 November (Krittika Nakshatra).

The two promising time slots are:

Morning: 7:34 AM to 2:04 PM

7:34 AM to 2:04 PM Afternoon: 3:31 PM to 6:31 PM

Opening a new shop or venture in the morning muhurat is believed to attract good fortune and quick financial gain. The later muhurat ensures long-term business stability and stronger professional relationships.

14 November 2025 (Friday – Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra)

The third and final auspicious day of the month is Friday, 14 November (Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra).

The most favourable time on this day is:

Morning: 7:27 AM to 11:50 AM

This muhurat is especially auspicious for those beginning partnerships or customer-facing businesses. It promises enhanced profits, financial stability, and a positive start to professional relationships. Remember, preparation and planning before the muhurat are just as essential to manifest the best results.

The Importance Of Muhurat In Business Success

In Hindu belief, auspicious timings are not mere traditions but calculated moments when planetary alignments create positive energy fields. These moments influence human efforts, helping one achieve stability, growth, and harmony in new ventures. Aligning your business opening with the right muhurat can thus set the stage for long-term prosperity