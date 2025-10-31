Vivah Muhurat 2025: The most awaited time of the year for weddings in India is about to begin! According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious season of marriage starts right after Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which falls on 1 November 2025. The day marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period considered inauspicious for conducting sacred rituals such as weddings, housewarmings, and other ceremonies. As Lord Vishnu awakens from his divine slumber, the season of Shubh Vivah Muhurat begins, with 14 auspicious dates available for marriage in November alone.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: The Beginning Of Wedding Season

The sacred Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi, holds immense significance in Hindu tradition. On this day, it is believed that Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month-long Yog Nidra, signalling the end of Chaturmas and the beginning of auspicious occasions. This year, the festival falls on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

The next day marks the divine Tulsi Vivah, symbolising the celestial wedding of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu in his Shaligram form. From this point onward, marriages and other pious ceremonies can be held again, officially launching India’s grand wedding season.

End Of Chaturmas And The Return Of Auspicious Events

The Chaturmas period began on 6 July 2025 and ends with Dev Uthani Ekadashi. During these four months, major religious ceremonies such as weddings, housewarmings, and naming rituals are avoided as it is believed that the gods rest during this time.

With the end of Chaturmas, spiritual restrictions are lifted, and auspicious activities resume. This transition from divine rest to awakening symbolises renewal, prosperity, and the perfect timing for new beginnings such as marriage.

Tulsi Vivah: The Symbolic Start Of The Wedding Season

The day after Dev Uthani Ekadashi is celebrated as Tulsi Vivah, marking the sacred union of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu. This divine marriage holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning, symbolising purity, devotion, and the start of the human wedding season.

Many households perform symbolic rituals during Tulsi Vivah, believing it brings prosperity and blessings to those preparing for marriage. It is considered the most auspicious time to begin matrimonial celebrations and fix wedding dates for the coming months.

November 2025: 14 Auspicious Dates For Marriage

Astrologers have identified 14 Shubh Vivah Muhurat dates in November 2025, making it one of the most favourable months for weddings. These dates are determined based on planetary alignments, nakshatras, and lunar positions to ensure harmony and prosperity for the newlyweds.

According to astrologer Anish Vyas, the auspicious wedding dates in November 2025 are:

2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, and 30 November.

However, it is advised to consult a knowledgeable priest or astrologer before finalising the date to match the horoscopes and nakshatras of the bride and groom for a perfectly aligned wedding muhurat.

Astrological Guidance Before Finalising The Wedding Date

While these 14 dates are considered highly auspicious, astrologers recommend personal consultation to determine the exact timing, as some muhurats are more favourable for daytime weddings, while others are ideal for night ceremonies.

Factors like the couple’s zodiac signs, planetary positions, and family traditions all play a role in choosing the perfect date. Selecting the right muhurat ensures harmony, happiness, and divine blessings in married life, according to Hindu astrology.

With Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 marking the end of the inauspicious Chaturmas period, the long-awaited wedding season begins with divine blessings. November brings with it not only pleasant weather and festive cheer but also 14 golden opportunities for couples to begin their lifelong journey together. For those planning a wedding in 2025, this is the perfect time to prepare for an auspicious and spiritually aligned celebration.