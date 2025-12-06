New Year 2026 To Begin With Auspicious Guru Pradosh Vrat On Thursday: Know Its Significance

With just a few days left for the New Year, spiritual significance around January 1 is once again in focus. The first day of the year is considered highly auspicious, and according to belief, beginning the day with prayers to one’s Ishta Dev ensures prosperity and positivity throughout the year. If a fast or festival falls on the first day, it is believed to bring even more favourable results.

Guru Pradosh To Fall On January 1, 2026

In 2026, the year will begin with the Guru Pradosh Vrat on January 1, which falls on a Thursday. Thursday is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Devguru Brihaspati. Interestingly, the ruling deity of the year 2026 is also said to be Brihaspati (Jupiter). Devotees observing the Guru Pradosh Vrat on the first day of the year are believed to receive special blessings.

Rituals For The First Day

On the first morning of the New Year, people are advised to wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and offer water (Arghya) to the Sun. After taking the vow (sankalp) for the Guru Pradosh fast, devotees should worship the Panchdev (Lord Ganesh, Lord Shiv, Goddess Durga, Lord Vishnu, and Surya Dev). In the evening, during the Pradosh period, devotees may perform abhishekam of Lord Shiv and donate to the needy. Organising a Satyanarayan Katha at home is considered especially auspicious since the day coincides with a Thursday.

English And Hindu New Year To Begin On A Thursday

A rare coincidence will be witnessed this time: both the English New Year and the Hindu New Year will begin on a Thursday. While the English New Year starts on January 1, the Hindu New Year will begin with the Pratipada tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. The Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvatsar 2083, will commence on March 19, also a Thursday, making Brihaspati the ruler of the year.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]