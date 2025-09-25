Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jagat Mukherjee Park 2025 Durga Puja Pandal Blends Mythology With AI: WATCH

Kolkata’s Jagat Mukherjee Park 2025 Durga Puja pandal transforms tradition into a futuristic spectacle with AI themed pandal.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Durga Puja, one of India’s most celebrated festivals, is not just a religious occasion but a grand display of art, culture, and community spirit. Every year, millions across the country, and particularly in Kolkata, immerse themselves in the joyous festivities that honour Goddess Durga. The festival is marked by elaborate rituals and the stunningly creative pandals that transform the city into a living gallery of devotion.

Over the years, Kolkata’s pandals have become more than temporary shrines; they are a platform for artistic expression and thematic experimentation. From recreations of local trains and underwater metro systems to futuristic cityscapes, the city’s pandals combine mythology, modern issues, and extraordinary craftsmanship. 

Artificial Intelligence Themed Pandal

This year, the famed Jagat Mukherjee Park pandal stands out with its daring and contemporary theme: "Artificial Intelligence: Boon or Bane." Designed by artist Subal Pal, the pandal fuses mythology with futurism, creating a visual dialogue between divine wisdom and technological power.

 
 
 
 
 
The setting of the pandal resembles a gigantic time machine, with towering structures, distorted keyboards hanging from the ceiling, and projections of a robotic cityscape where the sky itself seems to have vanished. At the heart of this imaginative space is the traditional idol of Goddess Durga, majestically seated on her tiger vahan, symbolising mastery over destructive forces. 

At the base of the idol, Mahishasura is represented as the darker face of AI, the risks of manipulation, blind dependence, and loss of control; reminding devotees that unchecked technology can pose threats, just as evil forces once did in mythology.

The Jagat Mukherjee Park pandal combines art, spirituality, and contemporary concerns into a thought-provoking spectacle. It not only celebrates the triumph of good over evil but also reflects on humanity’s ability to harness AI responsibly. For Kolkata pandal-hoppers, this 89th edition continues the tradition of blending creativity with cultural commentary, making it a must-visit this Durga Puja.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
