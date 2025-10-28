Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gopashtami 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And Puja Vidhi

Gopashtami 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And Puja Vidhi

Gopashtami 2025 will be celebrated on 30 October, marking a day of deep devotion to Lord Krishna and sacred cows. Know the date, auspicious puja timings, and important rituals of this holy festival.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gopashtami 2025: Gopashtami is one of the most sacred and spiritually rich Hindu festivals, celebrated every year on the Ashtami of the bright Shukla Paksh in the month of Kartik. This divine day marks the worship of Lord Krishna and the holy cows, symbols of selfless service, abundance, and divinity in Hindu culture. Gopashtami 2025 will be celebrated on 30 October, Thursday, as per the Hindu Panchang. The festival carries deep spiritual significance, symbolising Lord Krishna’s devotion to protecting cows and his victory over pride and arrogance.

Gopashtami 2025 Date

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha will begin at 9:23 AM on 29 October (Wednesday) and end at 10:06 AM on 30 October. Based on the Udaya Tithi, Gopashtami 2025 will be observed on 30 October. On this day, devotees rise early, bathe, and perform rituals dedicated to cows and Lord Krishna, seeking divine blessings for prosperity, harmony, and spiritual growth.

Gopashtami 2025 Radha Krishna Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for performing Radha Krishna Puja on Gopashtami will be from 6:35 AM to 7:57 AM. Worshipping Radha and Krishna during this muhurat brings divine bliss and strengthens marital harmony. It is believed that couples who perform this puja with faith and purity receive the blessings of love, compassion, and togetherness. The ritual also enhances bhakti and ensures the continuous grace of Lord Krishna and Radha upon devotees.

The Legend Behind Gopashtami

According to ancient scriptures, Gopashtami commemorates the day when Lord Krishna began taking cows to the pastures for grazing — symbolising responsibility, love, and care towards all living beings. The festival is also linked to the Govardhan episode, where Lord Krishna lifted Mount Govardhan on his little finger to protect the villagers from torrential rains caused by Lord Indra’s anger. On the eighth day, Indra realised his folly and surrendered to Krishna, marking the triumph of humility over arrogance.

The Significance Of Worshipping Cows On Gopashtami

On this sacred day, cows and calves are bathed, decorated with garlands, turmeric, and kumkum, and offered jaggery, green fodder, and fruits. Devotees express gratitude for the nourishment and blessings cows provide. Chanting of sacred mantras like “Gomata ki Jai” and “Gopal Govind Jai Jai” fills the atmosphere with divine vibrations. It is believed that serving cows on Gopashtami grants spiritual merit, removes obstacles, and brings good fortune.

Gopashtami 2025 Puja Rituals

  • Begin the day with an early morning bath and wear clean, traditional attire.
  • Clean and decorate the puja area using gobar, flowers, lamps, and rangoli.
  • Place idols or images of Lord Krishna and the sacred cow on a decorated altar.
  • Bathe the cow gently, adorn her with turmeric, vermilion, and flower garlands.
  • Offer jaggery, green fodder, grains, fruits, water, and diyas as sacred offerings.
  • Recite mantras dedicated to Lord Krishna and Gomata, followed by performing aarti.
  • Circumambulate the cow as a gesture of reverence and humility.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
