Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Muhurat, And More

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Mokshada Ekadashi is one of the most revered fasting days in the Hindu calendar, observed with deep devotion to seek spiritual upliftment and divine blessings. Believed to grant liberation and freedom from past sins, this sacred Ekadashi is also celebrated as Gita Jayanti, the day Lord Krishna revealed the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna in Kurukshetra. In 2025, Mokshada Ekadashi holds special importance for devotees who wish to purify the mind, strengthen spiritual discipline, and honour Lord Vishnu with sincere devotion.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Date, Time, And Paran

According to the Hindu Panchang, Mokshada Ekadashi in 2025 will be observed on 1 December 2025.

The Paran will take place on 2 December 2025 between 7:00 AM and 9:05 AM.

Since this is the day Krishna delivered the divine message of the Bhagavad Gita, it is celebrated across India as Gita Jayanti. Scriptures state that fasting with true devotion on this day helps devotees receive blessings equivalent to performing pious deeds for many lifetimes.

Spiritual Importance Of Mokshada Ekadashi

The ancient texts mention that warriors who attained martyrdom in the Mahabharata war at Kurukshetra were granted liberation on this sacred day. This is why Mokshada Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance.

Although the observance does not directly grant moksha, it is believed to cleanse past sins, purify the mind, and guide a person towards a righteous path. Devotees who fast with a pure heart receive spiritual merit and inner peace. Reciting the Bhagavad Gita and reflecting on Krishna’s teachings is said to bring wisdom and clarity.

Benefits Of Observing The Mokshada Ekadashi Fast

Hindu scriptures state that observing an Ekadashi fast brings purity of thought, discipline of mind, and improvement in overall well-being. The rituals performed on this day, including puja, meditation, and chanting, help dissolve negative karm. The fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and worshipping Him with devotion ensures protection and spiritual upliftment.

Many devotees stay awake at night performing jap, kirtan, and meditation, believing that the vibrations created through devotion open the path to inner liberation and peace.

Rules And Rituals Of Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat

Devotees begin the fast by taking a sankalp at the start of Ekadashi.

Worship of Lord Krishna, the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is performed with full rituals.

Reciting or listening to the Bhagavad Gita is considered extremely auspicious.

During the vrat, devotees may consume phalahar (fruits and simple sattvic food).

The fast is completed the next day on Dwadashi during the prescribed Paran time.

It is advised to avoid tamasic food from the day before (Dashami) to maintain purity.

Mokshada Ekadashi falls on the Margashirsha Shukla Paksh and is celebrated on the same day as Gita Jayanti. Worship of Surya Dev on this day is also considered highly beneficial.