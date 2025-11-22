Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMokshada Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Muhurat, And More

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Significance, Muhurat, And More

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 falls on 1 December. Know its significance, fasting rules, and why this day is linked with liberation and the divine wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mokshada Ekadashi  2025: Mokshada Ekadashi is one of the most revered fasting days in the Hindu calendar, observed with deep devotion to seek spiritual upliftment and divine blessings. Believed to grant liberation and freedom from past sins, this sacred Ekadashi is also celebrated as Gita Jayanti, the day Lord Krishna revealed the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna in Kurukshetra. In 2025, Mokshada Ekadashi holds special importance for devotees who wish to purify the mind, strengthen spiritual discipline, and honour Lord Vishnu with sincere devotion.

ALSO READ: Vivah Panchami 2025: Check-Out The Date, Auspicious Timings, And All About This Sacred Day

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Date, Time, And Paran

According to the Hindu Panchang, Mokshada Ekadashi in 2025 will be observed on 1 December 2025.

The Paran will take place on 2 December 2025 between 7:00 AM and 9:05 AM.

Since this is the day Krishna delivered the divine message of the Bhagavad Gita, it is celebrated across India as Gita Jayanti. Scriptures state that fasting with true devotion on this day helps devotees receive blessings equivalent to performing pious deeds for many lifetimes.

Spiritual Importance Of Mokshada Ekadashi

The ancient texts mention that warriors who attained martyrdom in the Mahabharata war at Kurukshetra were granted liberation on this sacred day. This is why Mokshada Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance.
Although the observance does not directly grant moksha, it is believed to cleanse past sins, purify the mind, and guide a person towards a righteous path. Devotees who fast with a pure heart receive spiritual merit and inner peace. Reciting the Bhagavad Gita and reflecting on Krishna’s teachings is said to bring wisdom and clarity.

Benefits Of Observing The Mokshada Ekadashi Fast

Hindu scriptures state that observing an Ekadashi fast brings purity of thought, discipline of mind, and improvement in overall well-being. The rituals performed on this day, including puja, meditation, and chanting, help dissolve negative karm. The fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and worshipping Him with devotion ensures protection and spiritual upliftment.

Many devotees stay awake at night performing jap, kirtan, and meditation, believing that the vibrations created through devotion open the path to inner liberation and peace.

Rules And Rituals Of Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat

  • Devotees begin the fast by taking a sankalp at the start of Ekadashi.
  • Worship of Lord Krishna, the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is performed with full rituals.
  • Reciting or listening to the Bhagavad Gita is considered extremely auspicious.
  • During the vrat, devotees may consume phalahar (fruits and simple sattvic food).
  • The fast is completed the next day on Dwadashi during the prescribed Paran time.
  • It is advised to avoid tamasic food from the day before (Dashami) to maintain purity.

Mokshada Ekadashi falls on the Margashirsha Shukla Paksh and is celebrated on the same day as Gita Jayanti. Worship of Surya Dev on this day is also considered highly beneficial.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Fasting Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 Gita Jayanti 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Dubai Airshow Videos On YouTube
IAF Pilot's Father Learnt About Tejas Jet Crash While Scrolling Videos On YouTube
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget