Mauni Amavasya 2026 Date: Know Date, Significance, And More Of Maghi Amavasya

HomeReligionMauni Amavasya 2026 Date: Know Date, Significance, And More Of Maghi Amavasya

Mauni Amavasya 2026 falls in January. Know its exact date, timings, significance, bathing rituals, Maun Vrat importance and why this Amavasya is considered the most sacred of the year.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mauni Amavasya 2026: As December draws to a close and the new year approaches, anticipation rises for one of the most sacred dates in the Hindu calendar, Mauni Amavasya 2026. Also known as Maghi Amavasya, this new moon day marks the first Amavasya of the year and is considered one of the most auspicious and spiritually charged occasions. It holds profound significance for devotees who observe holy baths, silent fasts and ancestral rituals during the sacred Magh month.

ALSO READ: Paush Amavasya 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Snan-Daan Muhurat, And More

When Is Mauni Amavasya 2026?

The Magh month Amavasya falls on Sunday, 18 January 2026.

According to the Panchang, the Amavasya tithi begins at 12:03 AM on 18 January 2026 and concludes at 1:21 AM on 19 January 2026. Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise rule), Mauni Amavasya will be observed on 18 January 2026.

This date not only holds traditional importance but is also considered the most powerful Amavasya of the year among the 12 new moon days of 2026. Devotees regard it as the pinnacle of spiritual purity and divine energy during the winter Magh month.

Why Mauni Amavasya Is Spiritually Important

Mauni Amavasya is celebrated as a holy bathing festival, where taking a dip in sacred rivers such as the Ganga and Yamuna is believed to offer blessings equivalent to divine nectar. Ancient belief holds that on this day, the waters of the Ganga attain an amrit-like quality, washing away both known and unknown sins.

This day is equally significant for observing Maun Vrat. Saints, devotees, and spiritual practitioners maintain complete silence, believing that it brings mental peace, clarity and spiritual elevation.

Ancestral rituals such as tarpan and shraddh are also performed on this tithi, as it is believed to grant peace to the departed and amplify the benefits of charity. Giving daan on Mauni Amavasya is said to bring immense spiritual merit.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Magh Month Amavasya Dates Mauni Amavasya 2026 Maghi Amavasya January Festivals
