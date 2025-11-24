Today is Vinayak Chaturthi of the Margashirsha month, also known as Krichchhra Chaturthi. In Hindu tradition, Lord Ganesha is worshipped first before any auspicious ritual. It is believed that invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha removes obstacles and ensures success in all endeavours.

Devotees consider Vinayak Chaturthi highly auspicious and favourable for pleasing Lord Ganesha. Scriptures mention that worshipping Ganesha on this day fulfils wishes related to prosperity, marriage, and progeny. However, this year, the shadow of Bhadra is also present on Vinayak Chaturthi, which is usually considered inauspicious. Hence, knowing the correct timing and procedure for performing the puja becomes important.

Margashirsha Vinayak Chaturthi 2025 Timings

According to the Panchang, Margashirsha Shukla Chaturthi will begin on 23 November 2025 at 7:24 PM and end on 24 November 2025 at 9:22 PM.

Puja Muhurat:

11:04 AM – 1:11 PM

Bhadra Timing

Vinayak Chaturthi puja is ideally performed in the morning, but this year, Bhadra will also be in effect from 8:25 AM to 9:22 PM on 24 November. However, Bhadra’s presence will be limited to the Patal Lok, which means it will not hinder or impact the rituals in any way.

Vinayak Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

On the day of Vinayak Chaturthi, devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and offer water to the Sun God. After this, the worship of Lord Ganesha begins. A coconut with its husk (jata wala nariyal) and modak should be offered as prasad. Devotees must offer rose flowers and durva grass to Lord Ganesha, followed by incense, lamp, and naivedya. Chanting the mantra 'Om Gam Ganapataye Namah' is considered highly auspicious.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]