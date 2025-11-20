Margashirsh Amavasya 2025 Vrat: Know What You Can Eat And What You Must Avoid

Margashirsh Amavasya 2025: Margashirsh Amavasya, also known as Agahan Amavasya, is considered one of the most sacred lunar days in Hindu tradition. Falling on Thursday, 20 November 2025, this auspicious occasion holds deep significance for rituals dedicated to ancestors, acts of charity, sacred bathing, and spiritual discipline. Many devotees also observe a vrat on this day, believing that following the proper food rules helps them attain purity of mind and soul while receiving the blessings of their forefathers. If you too are observing the fast, understanding what to eat and what to avoid becomes essential.

What Makes Margashirsh Amavasya Important

This sacred Amavasya is dedicated to pitru karya, daan-punya, snan-dhyan, and maintaining complete spiritual purity. According to belief, observing a disciplined fast on this tithi helps devotees attain inner calmness, divine grace, and spiritual cleansing. It is also said that following the right rituals brings harmony to both mind and body.

What You Can Eat During The Vrat

During the Margashirsh Amavasya fast, scriptures recommend following a strictly sattvic and light fasting diet. Devotees traditionally consume:

Seasonal fruits

Fresh fruit juices

Makhana

Dry fruits and mithai

Coconut water

Milk preparations like vrat-friendly kheer

Dishes made with sendha namak

Buckwheat (kuttu) flour rotis

Light sattvic meals

The aim is to keep the body energised while maintaining spiritual purity. Many people also engage in meditation, prayers, and ancestral offerings while following a completely sattvic routine.

Foods You Must Avoid During The Fast

Certain foods are strictly prohibited during Amavasya vrat as they are considered heavy, tamasic, or inappropriate for fasting. Avoid the following:

Regular table salt

Onion and garlic

Pulses such as arhar, moong, masoor, chana, rajma, and urad

Vegetables like bottle gourd, tinda, and spinach

Eggs, meat, and fish

Oily, fried, and packaged foods

Noodles, biscuits, bread, chips, namkeen, and other processed items

These items are believed to disturb the body’s sattvic balance and reduce the spiritual benefits of the fast.