Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMargashirsh Amavasya 2025 Vrat: Know What You Can Eat And What You Must Avoid

Margashirsh Amavasya 2025 Vrat: Know What You Can Eat And What You Must Avoid

Observing the Margashirsh Amavasya fast? Here are the essential do’s and don’ts of fasting, including what to eat and what to avoid for a pure and sattvic vrat.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Margashirsh Amavasya 2025: Margashirsh Amavasya, also known as Agahan Amavasya, is considered one of the most sacred lunar days in Hindu tradition. Falling on Thursday, 20 November 2025, this auspicious occasion holds deep significance for rituals dedicated to ancestors, acts of charity, sacred bathing, and spiritual discipline. Many devotees also observe a vrat on this day, believing that following the proper food rules helps them attain purity of mind and soul while receiving the blessings of their forefathers. If you too are observing the fast, understanding what to eat and what to avoid becomes essential.

ALSO READ: Why Lighting Of Diya Is Considered Highly Auspicious On Margashirsha Amavasya? Know Here

What Makes Margashirsh Amavasya Important

This sacred Amavasya is dedicated to pitru karya, daan-punya, snan-dhyan, and maintaining complete spiritual purity. According to belief, observing a disciplined fast on this tithi helps devotees attain inner calmness, divine grace, and spiritual cleansing. It is also said that following the right rituals brings harmony to both mind and body.

What You Can Eat During The Vrat

During the Margashirsh Amavasya fast, scriptures recommend following a strictly sattvic and light fasting diet. Devotees traditionally consume:

  • Seasonal fruits
  • Fresh fruit juices
  • Makhana
  • Dry fruits and mithai
  • Coconut water
  • Milk preparations like vrat-friendly kheer
  • Dishes made with sendha namak
  • Buckwheat (kuttu) flour rotis
  • Light sattvic meals

The aim is to keep the body energised while maintaining spiritual purity. Many people also engage in meditation, prayers, and ancestral offerings while following a completely sattvic routine.

Foods You Must Avoid During The Fast

Certain foods are strictly prohibited during Amavasya vrat as they are considered heavy, tamasic, or inappropriate for fasting. Avoid the following:

  • Regular table salt
  • Onion and garlic
  • Pulses such as arhar, moong, masoor, chana, rajma, and urad
  • Vegetables like bottle gourd, tinda, and spinach
  • Eggs, meat, and fish
  • Oily, fried, and packaged foods
  • Noodles, biscuits, bread, chips, namkeen, and other processed items

These items are believed to disturb the body’s sattvic balance and reduce the spiritual benefits of the fast.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Margashirsha Amavasya 2025 Agahan Amavasya Amavasya Vrat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders: Who All Will Attend Nitish Kumar’s Oath Ceremony Today?
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Bihar
List Of Probable Ministers Who Will Take Oath With Nitish Kumar Today
List Of Probable Ministers Who Will Take Oath With Nitish Kumar Today
Entertainment
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget