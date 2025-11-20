Margashirsh Amavasya 2025 Vrat: Know What You Can Eat And What You Must Avoid
Observing the Margashirsh Amavasya fast? Here are the essential do’s and don’ts of fasting, including what to eat and what to avoid for a pure and sattvic vrat.
Margashirsh Amavasya 2025: Margashirsh Amavasya, also known as Agahan Amavasya, is considered one of the most sacred lunar days in Hindu tradition. Falling on Thursday, 20 November 2025, this auspicious occasion holds deep significance for rituals dedicated to ancestors, acts of charity, sacred bathing, and spiritual discipline. Many devotees also observe a vrat on this day, believing that following the proper food rules helps them attain purity of mind and soul while receiving the blessings of their forefathers. If you too are observing the fast, understanding what to eat and what to avoid becomes essential.
What Makes Margashirsh Amavasya Important
This sacred Amavasya is dedicated to pitru karya, daan-punya, snan-dhyan, and maintaining complete spiritual purity. According to belief, observing a disciplined fast on this tithi helps devotees attain inner calmness, divine grace, and spiritual cleansing. It is also said that following the right rituals brings harmony to both mind and body.
What You Can Eat During The Vrat
During the Margashirsh Amavasya fast, scriptures recommend following a strictly sattvic and light fasting diet. Devotees traditionally consume:
- Seasonal fruits
- Fresh fruit juices
- Makhana
- Dry fruits and mithai
- Coconut water
- Milk preparations like vrat-friendly kheer
- Dishes made with sendha namak
- Buckwheat (kuttu) flour rotis
- Light sattvic meals
The aim is to keep the body energised while maintaining spiritual purity. Many people also engage in meditation, prayers, and ancestral offerings while following a completely sattvic routine.
Foods You Must Avoid During The Fast
Certain foods are strictly prohibited during Amavasya vrat as they are considered heavy, tamasic, or inappropriate for fasting. Avoid the following:
- Regular table salt
- Onion and garlic
- Pulses such as arhar, moong, masoor, chana, rajma, and urad
- Vegetables like bottle gourd, tinda, and spinach
- Eggs, meat, and fish
- Oily, fried, and packaged foods
- Noodles, biscuits, bread, chips, namkeen, and other processed items
These items are believed to disturb the body’s sattvic balance and reduce the spiritual benefits of the fast.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]