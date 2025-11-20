Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Why Lighting Of Diya Is Considered Highly Auspicious On Margashirsha Amavasya? Know Here

Know the sacred significance of lighting diya on Margashirsha Amavasya and the auspicious places where this simple ritual brings blessings, peace, and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 06:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hinduism, the Amavasya (New Moon) tithi holds deep spiritual and religious significance. This auspicious day is considered highly sacred for worship, charity, and ancestral rituals. This year, Margashirsha Amavasya falls on Thursday, 20 November 2025, making it an important day for offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and performing Pitru Tarpan.

Importance Of Amavasya In Scriptures

According to Hindu scriptures, observing fasts, holy baths, donations, and tarpan on Amavasya carries immense merit. It is believed that lighting a single diya on the night of Margashirsha Amavasya can bring transformative positivity into one’s life.

Lighting Diya On Margashirsha Amavasya

It is said that the darkness of fate begins to fade when a person takes the vow to light a sacred diya. Margashirsha Amavasya offers a divine opportunity to perform this symbolic act. Here are the places where lighting a diya today is considered highly auspicious:

Where To Light Diya On Margashirsha Amavasya

Under the Peepal Tree for Ancestral Blessings

On the evening of Margashirsha Amavasya, light a mustard oil diya under a Peepal tree. This act is believed to pacify Pitru Dosha and bring peace, prosperity, and harmony to the family. It also drives away negativity from life.

Before Lord Vishnu for Relief from Illness and Doshas

For freedom from diseases and ailments, light a ghee diya mixed with a Tulsi manjari (basil flower) and place it before Lord Vishnu. Scriptures say this practice removes health-related troubles and dissolves lingering doshas.

Near a Sacred Water Body for Wish Fulfilment

To fulfil heartfelt desires, make a dough diya (aata diya), fill it with ghee, and float it in a holy river, pond, or lake. This ritual performed on Agahan/Margashirsha Amavasya is believed to remove life’s difficulties and grant wishes.

Inside the Puja Room for Positivity at Home

During the evening prayers, light a ghee diya in your home temple. Additionally, light one diya near the Tulsi plant. This brings peace, purity, and divine energy into the household.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 06:49 AM (IST)
