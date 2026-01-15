Makar Sankranti in 2026 will be observed on January 15th. It marks the Sun God's transition into Capricorn and the auspicious period of Uttarayan.
Makar Sankranti 2026: Complete Guide To Today’s Snan-Daan Muhurat; Perform These Sacred Rituals Before Time Runs Out
Makar Sankranti 2026 sacred timings revealed. Know the best Snan-Daan Muhurat, Punya Kaal, Abhijit Muhurat and complete ritual method for divine blessings on this holy festival.
Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti is not merely a festival, it marks the Sun God’s glorious transition into Capricorn and the beginning of Uttarayan, a phase considered highly auspicious in Hindu scriptures. On 15 January 2026, devotees across India will observe this sacred occasion with holy bathing and charitable giving, believing that rituals performed at the correct time attract multiplied spiritual merit and divine grace.
Auspicious Snan-Daan Muhurat On Makar Sankranti 2026
Punya Kaal Muhurat For Maximum Blessings
Special Abhijit And Abujh Muhurats For Late Performers
Abhijit Muhurat
Complete Snan-Daan Ritual Method For Makar Sankranti
- Devotees are advised to rise during Brahma Muhurat.
- If possible, bathe in sacred rivers such as the Ganga or Yamuna.
- Before entering the water, invoke Lord Surya and chant: “Om Namah Suryaya”
- For those unable to reach holy rivers, mixing Ganga Jal and sesame seeds into bath water at home is equally virtuous.
- After bathing, wear clean garments and offer water to the Sun using a copper vessel, adding red flowers, rice grains and jaggery.
- While offering Arghya, chant: “Om Suryaya Namah” or “Om Adityaya Namah”
Most Sacred Donations On Makar Sankranti
- Sesame seeds
- Jaggery
- Food grains
- Khichdi
- Ghee and oil
- Clothes and blankets
Why Makar Sankranti Holds Eternal Significance
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Makar Sankranti 2026 celebrated?
What are the auspicious times for bathing and charity on Makar Sankranti 2026?
The primary Snan-Daan Muhurat is from 4:00 AM to 3:00 PM on January 15, 2026. The most powerful Punya Kaal for blessings is from 7:15 AM to 12:00 PM.
Are there any special timings for those who miss morning rituals on Makar Sankranti 2026?
Yes, the Abhijit Muhurat, considered a flawless period, is from 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM. Additionally, 2:00 PM also carries strong positive vibrations for Snan and Daan.
What are the most recommended items for donation on Makar Sankranti?
Highly recommended donations include sesame seeds, jaggery, food grains, Khichdi, ghee, oil, clothes, and blankets. Offering these with sincerity brings prosperity and divine blessings.