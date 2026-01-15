Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti is not merely a festival, it marks the Sun God’s glorious transition into Capricorn and the beginning of Uttarayan, a phase considered highly auspicious in Hindu scriptures. On 15 January 2026, devotees across India will observe this sacred occasion with holy bathing and charitable giving, believing that rituals performed at the correct time attract multiplied spiritual merit and divine grace.

From ancient texts to modern astrologers, the emphasis remains clear: timing is everything on Makar Sankranti.

Let us explore the most powerful Muhurats, rituals and sacred practices for this blessed day.

Auspicious Snan-Daan Muhurat On Makar Sankranti 2026

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

According to Swami Brahmashram Maharaj, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Dandi Sannyasi Parishad, the primary Snan-Daan Muhurat on 15 January 2026 began at 4:00 AM and will remain open until 3:00 PM.

Devotees who missed the Brahma Muhurat still have this extended window until mid-afternoon to perform holy bathing and charitable offerings and receive full spiritual benefits.

Punya Kaal Muhurat For Maximum Blessings

Astrologer Pandit Ved Prakash Mishra reveals that the most powerful Punya Kaal on Makar Sankranti 2026 lasts from, 7:15 AM to 12:00 PM

Scriptures affirm that donations and prayers offered during this period yield exceptional spiritual rewards and lasting divine protection.

Special Abhijit And Abujh Muhurats For Late Performers

If morning rituals are missed, the day still offers extraordinary opportunities:

Abhijit Muhurat

12:10 PM to 12:52 PM

This time is classified as Abujh Muhurat, a flawless period free from doshas, ensuring fruitful outcomes for all sacred actions.

Astrologers further note that 2:00 PM also carries strong positive vibrations for Snan and Daan on this auspicious day.

Complete Snan-Daan Ritual Method For Makar Sankranti

Devotees are advised to rise during Brahma Muhurat.

If possible, bathe in sacred rivers such as the Ganga or Yamuna.

Before entering the water, invoke Lord Surya and chant: “Om Namah Suryaya”

For those unable to reach holy rivers, mixing Ganga Jal and sesame seeds into bath water at home is equally virtuous.

After bathing, wear clean garments and offer water to the Sun using a copper vessel, adding red flowers, rice grains and jaggery.

While offering Arghya, chant: “Om Suryaya Namah” or “Om Adityaya Namah”

This ritual is believed to remove mental stress, physical suffering and negative energies.

Most Sacred Donations On Makar Sankranti

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Charity should be offered after worship, with a calm and devoted mind. Highly recommended items include:

Sesame seeds

Jaggery

Food grains

Khichdi

Ghee and oil

Clothes and blankets

Offering these with sincerity to the needy or Brahmins brings long-lasting prosperity and divine blessings.

Why Makar Sankranti Holds Eternal Significance

Scriptures proclaim that Snan and Daan performed during Uttarayan grant manifold spiritual merit, paving the path toward peace, prosperity and eventual liberation. Makar Sankranti 2026 therefore presents a rare cosmic gateway for renewal of karma and elevation of the soul.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]