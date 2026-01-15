Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMakar Sankranti 2026: Complete Guide To Today’s Snan-Daan Muhurat; Perform These Sacred Rituals Before Time Runs Out

Makar Sankranti 2026: Complete Guide To Today’s Snan-Daan Muhurat; Perform These Sacred Rituals Before Time Runs Out

Makar Sankranti 2026 sacred timings revealed. Know the best Snan-Daan Muhurat, Punya Kaal, Abhijit Muhurat and complete ritual method for divine blessings on this holy festival.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti is not merely a festival, it marks the Sun God’s glorious transition into Capricorn and the beginning of Uttarayan, a phase considered highly auspicious in Hindu scriptures. On 15 January 2026, devotees across India will observe this sacred occasion with holy bathing and charitable giving, believing that rituals performed at the correct time attract multiplied spiritual merit and divine grace.

From ancient texts to modern astrologers, the emphasis remains clear: timing is everything on Makar Sankranti.
 
Let us explore the most powerful Muhurats, rituals and sacred practices for this blessed day.
 

Auspicious Snan-Daan Muhurat On Makar Sankranti 2026

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
According to Swami Brahmashram Maharaj, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Dandi Sannyasi Parishad, the primary Snan-Daan Muhurat on 15 January 2026 began at 4:00 AM and will remain open until 3:00 PM.
 
Devotees who missed the Brahma Muhurat still have this extended window until mid-afternoon to perform holy bathing and charitable offerings and receive full spiritual benefits.

Punya Kaal Muhurat For Maximum Blessings

Astrologer Pandit Ved Prakash Mishra reveals that the most powerful Punya Kaal on Makar Sankranti 2026 lasts from, 7:15 AM to 12:00 PM
 
Scriptures affirm that donations and prayers offered during this period yield exceptional spiritual rewards and lasting divine protection.

Special Abhijit And Abujh Muhurats For Late Performers

If morning rituals are missed, the day still offers extraordinary opportunities:

Abhijit Muhurat

12:10 PM to 12:52 PM
 
This time is classified as Abujh Muhurat, a flawless period free from doshas, ensuring fruitful outcomes for all sacred actions.
 
Astrologers further note that 2:00 PM also carries strong positive vibrations for Snan and Daan on this auspicious day.

Complete Snan-Daan Ritual Method For Makar Sankranti

  • Devotees are advised to rise during Brahma Muhurat.
  • If possible, bathe in sacred rivers such as the Ganga or Yamuna.
  • Before entering the water, invoke Lord Surya and chant: “Om Namah Suryaya”
  • For those unable to reach holy rivers, mixing Ganga Jal and sesame seeds into bath water at home is equally virtuous.
  • After bathing, wear clean garments and offer water to the Sun using a copper vessel, adding red flowers, rice grains and jaggery.
  • While offering Arghya, chant: “Om Suryaya Namah” or “Om Adityaya Namah”
This ritual is believed to remove mental stress, physical suffering and negative energies.

Most Sacred Donations On Makar Sankranti

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Charity should be offered after worship, with a calm and devoted mind. Highly recommended items include:
  • Sesame seeds
  • Jaggery
  • Food grains
  • Khichdi
  • Ghee and oil
  • Clothes and blankets
Offering these with sincerity to the needy or Brahmins brings long-lasting prosperity and divine blessings.

Why Makar Sankranti Holds Eternal Significance

Scriptures proclaim that Snan and Daan performed during Uttarayan grant manifold spiritual merit, paving the path toward peace, prosperity and eventual liberation. Makar Sankranti 2026 therefore presents a rare cosmic gateway for renewal of karma and elevation of the soul.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Makar Sankranti 2026 celebrated?

Makar Sankranti in 2026 will be observed on January 15th. It marks the Sun God's transition into Capricorn and the auspicious period of Uttarayan.

What are the auspicious times for bathing and charity on Makar Sankranti 2026?

The primary Snan-Daan Muhurat is from 4:00 AM to 3:00 PM on January 15, 2026. The most powerful Punya Kaal for blessings is from 7:15 AM to 12:00 PM.

Are there any special timings for those who miss morning rituals on Makar Sankranti 2026?

Yes, the Abhijit Muhurat, considered a flawless period, is from 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM. Additionally, 2:00 PM also carries strong positive vibrations for Snan and Daan.

What are the most recommended items for donation on Makar Sankranti?

Highly recommended donations include sesame seeds, jaggery, food grains, Khichdi, ghee, oil, clothes, and blankets. Offering these with sincerity brings prosperity and divine blessings.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Festival Makar Sankranti 2026 Snan Daan Muhurat
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
World
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Devotee Turnout at Triveni Sangam as Makar Sankranti Celebrations Peak Nationwide
Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget