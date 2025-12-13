Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Magh Mela 2026: Magh Mela 2026 is set to begin on 3 January and will continue until 15 February, culminating on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. This year’s Magh Mela holds exceptional spiritual importance as a rare and powerful auspicious yog is forming after 75 years, making the sacred gathering even more significant for devotees.

Held annually in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the Magh Mela marks the beginning of the holy Magh month, a period considered extremely favourable for sacred bathing, charity, penance, and spiritual discipline according to Hindu scriptures.

Magh Month: A Time Of Sacred Bathing And Charity

As per the Hindu calendar, the Magh month begins immediately after Paush Purnima. Scriptures emphasise that bathing in holy rivers during this period washes away sins, brings lasting prosperity, and ultimately leads to moksh.

It is believed that devotees who take a holy dip in the Ganga or at the Sangam during Magh month are freed from past karmic burdens and receive divine blessings for spiritual upliftment.

A Month Of Spiritual Unity And Saints’ Congregation

Magh Mela is not just a religious fair; it is a profound spiritual convergence. Saints, sages, householders, and pilgrims gather on the banks of the Sangam to perform rituals, meditation, prayers, and acts of devotion.

During this time, devotees express their faith through sacred bathing, worship, charity, and listening to spiritual discourses, making the Mela a powerful symbol of collective devotion and inner awakening.

When Will Magh Mela 2026 Begin And End?

Paush Purnima And Start Of Magh Month: 3 January 2026

3 January 2026 Magh Mela Begins: 3 January 2026

3 January 2026 Mahashivratri: 15 February 2026 (Sunday)

15 February 2026 (Sunday) Magh Mela Concludes: 15 February 2026

Since Mahashivratri falls on Sunday, the Magh Mela will also conclude on this spiritually charged day, enhancing its overall significance.

Rare Auspicious Yog Forming During Magh Mela 2026

According to astrology, a rare Tripushkar-like auspicious yog is forming on Sunday, 4 January 2026, the day Magh Mela effectively gains momentum.

Additionally, after 75 years, the Sun will transit into Capricorn (Makara Rashi) on a Sunday, a day ruled by the Sun itself. This rare alignment is believed to multiply the spiritual rewards of bathing, charity, and religious observances performed during the Magh Mela.

Religious Significance Of Magh Mela

Magh month is regarded as one of the most sacred periods for daan and snan. Scriptures state that bathing in holy rivers during this time destroys sins and grants akshay punya (eternal merit).

From Makar Sankranti through the entire Magh month, thousands of devotees arrive at the Sangam to perform rituals, penance, and spiritual practices, believing this period to be especially powerful for divine grace.

Missed The Mahakumbh? Magh Snan Still Holds Immense Power

For those unable to attend the Mahakumbh, there is no need for disappointment. Hindu belief holds that even a single sacred dip at the Sangam during Magh month is highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

Participating in Magh Mela rituals during this holy period is considered sufficient to earn divine blessings, inner peace, and spiritual progress.

Magh Mela 2026 is not merely a religious event, it is a rare spiritual opportunity marked by extraordinary astrological alignments. Taking part in sacred bathing, charity, and devotion during this time is believed to cleanse the soul, strengthen faith, and guide devotees towards liberation.