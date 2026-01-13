Lohri 2026: An Auspicious Yog Today; Know The Sacred Bonfire Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Lohri 2026: Lohri is being celebrated today, 13 January, with immense joy, devotion and spiritual enthusiasm across North India and beyond. Known as the festival of harvest and renewal, Lohri symbolises the farewell of winter and the welcome of spring, bringing hope, prosperity and warmth into people’s lives. On this sacred occasion, devotees gather around the holy fire, offer freshly harvested grains and pray for abundance, happiness and protection from negativity. The glowing flames of Lohri are believed to burn away sorrow while illuminating the path of fortune and wellbeing for the year ahead.

Lohri 2026 Shubh Puja Muhurat

According to religious traditions, Lohri puja is always performed in the evening hours.

Auspicious Time Today:

5:43 PM to 7:15 PM — 13 January 2026

This golden window is considered extremely favourable for lighting the sacred bonfire, making offerings and performing rituals that invite divine blessings.

Rare Auspicious Yog Forming On Lohri 2026

Astrologers reveal that Vishakha Nakshatra and Shool Yog are forming on Lohri this year, creating a powerful spiritual combination. Additionally, Venus (Shukra) entered Capricorn at 3:40 AM, enhancing prosperity, comfort and social harmony. This rare alignment makes Lohri 2026 especially potent for seeking success, wealth and emotional peace.

Complete Lohri Puja Vidhi: Step-By-Step Rituals

Begin the day with thorough home cleaning. In the evening, gather wooden logs outside your home and prepare the bonfire.

At muhurat time, recite the story of Dulla Bhatti together.

Light the sacred fire and offer peanuts, maize, sesame seeds, jaggery, revdi and gajak.

Walk around the fire seven times, praying for health, prosperity and family harmony.

Celebrate with Bhangra and Gidda, expressing gratitude and joy.

Distribute prasad and seek blessings from elders.

Donate food grains according to your capacity, this multiplies spiritual merit.

Why The Lohri Bonfire Holds Sacred Power

The Lohri fire is not just symbolic, scriptures say it destroys negative energies, purifies the atmosphere and attracts divine prosperity. As flames rise, they carry prayers to the heavens, blessing homes with abundance, success and protection throughout the year.

Lohri 2026 is not merely a festival, it is an experience of warmth, gratitude and community. As families circle the fire and share offerings, hearts glow with faith and hope. Each flame whispers a promise of better days, stronger bonds and boundless blessings.

