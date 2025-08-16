Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Donate These Items According To Your Zodiac Sign To Bring Prosperity

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Janmashtami, the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, will be observed this year over two days, August 15 and 16, with grandeur and devotion across India and beyond. The festival holds immense religious and cultural significance in Hinduism, marked by vibrant temple decorations, devotional songs, fasting, and midnight celebrations symbolising the divine arrival of Bal Gopal (infant Krishna).

Traditionally, devotees believe that offering certain items to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami can invite his blessings for an entire year. Such donations are said to awaken dormant fortune, attract divine grace, and help fulfill long-cherished desires. Astrologers suggest that making offerings based on one’s zodiac sign not only pleases Lord Krishna but also ensures peace, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment.

Auspicious Donations On Janmashtami As Per Zodiac Signs:

Aries: Donate red apples, a red outfit for Lord Krishna, wheat, and jaggery.

Donate red apples, a red outfit for Lord Krishna, wheat, and jaggery. Taurus: Offer a pearl-studded outfit, silver items, butter, sugar candy, and sugar.

Offer a pearl-studded outfit, silver items, butter, sugar candy, and sugar. Gemini: Distribute green gram (moong) and green vegetables to the needy.

Distribute green gram (moong) and green vegetables to the needy. Cancer: Donate milk, curd, rice, and sweets.

Donate milk, curd, rice, and sweets. Leo: Offer red fruits, red clothing, and copper utensils used in worship.

Offer red fruits, red clothing, and copper utensils used in worship. Virgo: Serve cows and donate fodder after performing gau seva.

Serve cows and donate fodder after performing gau seva. Libra: Donate coconuts to seek blessings from Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi.

Donate coconuts to seek blessings from Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi. Scorpio: Offer wheat, jaggery, and honey to please Lord Krishna.

Offer wheat, jaggery, and honey to please Lord Krishna. Sagittarius: Donate a religious book like the Bhagavad Gita for prosperity.

Donate a religious book like the Bhagavad Gita for prosperity. Capricorn: Contribute footwear, clothes, and fans.

Contribute footwear, clothes, and fans. Aquarius: Offer a peacock feather on Janmashtami.

Offer a peacock feather on Janmashtami. Pisces: Donate bananas, gram flour (besan) laddoos, sugar candy, and butter.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]