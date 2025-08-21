Krishna Chhatti 2025: Krishna Chhatti is celebrated six days after Krishna Janmashtami to honour the sixth day of Lord Krishna’s life as a child, known as Bal Gopal. In 2025, Krishna Chhatti will be observed on August 21, following Janmashtami on August 16. According to Hindu tradition, performing the Chhatti ceremony is considered auspicious for the long life and bright future of the newborn child.

Why Is Krishna Chhatti Celebrated?

As per scriptures, a newborn child is considered impure immediately after birth. On the sixth day, the baby is bathed and purified, dressed in new clothes, and offered special pooja. The Chhatti of Bal Gopal involves preparing traditional offerings, and prayers are performed to bless the child with health, longevity, and prosperity.

Krishna Chhatti 2025 Pooja Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 04:26 AM – 05:10 AM

04:26 AM – 05:10 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 AM – 12:50 PM

11:58 AM – 12:50 PM Vijay Muhurat: 02:34 PM – 03:26 PM

02:34 PM – 03:26 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 06:54 PM – 07:16 PM

06:54 PM – 07:16 PM Amrit Kaal: 05:49 PM – 07:24 PM

These muhurats guide devotees to perform the rituals at the most auspicious times.

History Of Krishna Chhatti

The tradition of celebrating the sixth day of a child’s life dates back to the Treta Yuga, when Lord Ram’s Chhatti ceremony was performed on the sixth day after his birth. This age-old ritual continues in the present day, bridging ancient customs with modern devotion.

How To Perform Krishna Chhatti 2025 Pooja

During Krishna Chhatti, Bal Gopal is first given a ceremonial bath. The child is then adorned with new clothes, peacock feather decorations, flutes, and jewelry. Devotees offer sweets and sacred items such as sandalwood, saffron, turmeric, fruits, flowers, incense, and lamps. The child’s name is chanted, and devotees follow this name throughout the year for spiritual guidance. Traditional offerings include Kadhi Chawal, peda, and makhan-mishri.

Why Kadhi Chawal Is Offered On Chhatti

Kadhi Chawal, made from yogurt and gram flour, is a sattvic food, easy to digest, and highly nutritious. Lord Krishna is known to be fond of yogurt, making this dish an ideal offering. The sattvic food provides cooling energy and sustenance, making it an integral part of the Chhatti celebrations.