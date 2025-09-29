Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionTala Barowari Pandal Showcases The Timeless Beauty Of Mithila Paintings: WATCH

Tala Barowari Pandal Showcases The Timeless Beauty Of Mithila Paintings: WATCH

Tala Barowari’s 104th Durga Puja in Kolkata dazzles with large-scale Madhubani paintings, blending tradition, art, and devotion.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, known as the cultural capital of India, comes alive every year with the vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja. The city transforms into a hub of devotion, art, and festivity as locals and visitors gather to honour Goddess Durga. Streets are adorned with lights, homes are filled with warmth, and the city’s iconic pandals become a canvas of creativity and faith.

Among these many spectacular installations, one pandal has captured the hearts of devotees and art lovers alike, a tribute to the art of Bihar, Madhubani Painting, located at Tala Barowari, near Shayam Bazar Metro.

ALSO READ: Transgender Community In Kolkata Celebrates Durga Puja With ‘Ardhanarishwara’ Theme: WATCH

HAVE A LOOK AT THE PANDAL HERE:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bengali edits (@bengali_edits)

Tala Barowari 104th Durga Puja: A Celebration Of Madhubani Art

This year, Tala Barowari’s 104th Durga Puja stands out for its perfect blend of tradition and innovation. The pandal is adorned with large-scale Madhubani paintings from Bihar’s Mithila region, a timeless folk art celebrated for its vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and spiritual storytelling. The theme, 'Modhusudon', narrates the rich heritage of Madhubani art through every stroke and motif.

A Closer Look At The Pandal

Designed by renowned artist Prasanta Paul, the Tala Barowari pandal is a visual spectacle. The intricate Madhubani murals wrap around the entire structure, bringing alive tales of devotion and folklore. Every painting is carefully crafted to maintain the authenticity of the folk art while complementing the grandeur of the Durga idol within. Located in the heart of Kolkata, the pandal not only celebrates Goddess Durga but also gives a glimpse of Chhath Puja, blending traditions from different regions to create a soulful cultural experience. 

About Madhubani Painting

Madhubani art, also known as Mithila painting, is a traditional Indian folk art style originating from the Mithila region of Bihar, India, and parts of Nepal. This art form is known for its distinctive geometric patterns, intricate detailing, and the use of vibrant, earthy colours derived from natural pigments. Traditionally painted on mud walls of homes, Madhubani art has now expanded to paper, cloth, and canvas, making it accessible for commercial and decorative purposes.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Durga Puja Durga Puja Pandals Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Tala Barowari Durga Puja Madhubani Pandal Mithila Painting
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Technology
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Business
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review: 'Time To Revisit 25-Year-Old Trade Pact'
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review
Cricket
"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget