J&K Students Stuck In Iran: Govt Sets Up Helpdesk, Helpline Numbers Issued

Concerned about the safety of residents from Jammu and Kashmir, including students currently in Iran, the government has activated a formal support mechanism and issued helpline numbers for families. The J&K administration has nominated the Additional Resident Commissioner, New Delhi as the nodal officer to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Iran to assist with documentation, advisories and welfare support. The move comes amid escalating anxiety as reports from Iran suggest a death toll of over 3,400, raising concerns over safety, access to services and communication.

Nodal Officer Appointed, Helplines Issued

In an official communication, the government said the Additional Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, will serve as the nodal officer for J&K residents currently in Iran. The officer will coordinate closely with the MEA and the Indian Embassy to facilitate documentation requirements, issue advisories, and provide welfare-related assistance to those in need.

Families and concerned relatives have been asked to reach out to the CM Helpline for support and updates. The helpline numbers issued are 1800-8900-166 and 0094-2501955. Officials said the mechanism is intended to ensure timely information flow and structured coordination for any assistance required.





Why The Advisory Matters

The announcement comes against the backdrop of an unfolding crisis in Iran, where the reported death toll has crossed 3,400. With the situation impacting day-to-day mobility, access to basic services and communication, Indian nationals, including students, may face difficulties in documentation, travel planning, and reaching local support systems.

India’s embassy in Iran typically issues safety advisories during such emergencies, urging citizens to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay in contact with official channels. The appointment of a dedicated nodal officer is aimed at ensuring families in J&K have a single point of contact for coordination and verification, particularly when rumours and unverified claims can spread rapidly during major crises.

Officials urged families not to rely on unofficial sources and to use the helpline numbers for accurate information and assistance requests. The government said it will continue coordination with the MEA and the embassy to support J&K residents and students in Iran, as the situation develops.