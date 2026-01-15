Mitchell Starc Named ICC Men's Player Of The Month For December 2025

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2025, becoming the first Aussie in two years to claim the award.

Starc earned the honour following a stellar Ashes series at home, where he was instrumental in Australia’s bowling attack and contributed crucial lower-order runs.

“It’s an honour to be named the ICC Player of the Month, and even more special that it came on the back of such a successful home Ashes. To have played a part in winning such an iconic series in front of our home crowd is something we will all relish for a long time,” Starc said.

“As a team we’ve had some outstanding performances in the last few years. The focus now is on building that momentum towards a place in next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final,” he added.

Starc's fiery form in December

During the series against England, Starc consistently provided breakthroughs, taking key wickets at important moments. He also added value with the bat, scoring notable innings that helped Australia maintain control in tight situations.

Starc's all-round performance played a pivotal role in Australia’s convincing series win, highlighting his standing as one of the world’s leading fast bowlers.

He was chosen ahead of other top performers, including New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy and West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves. His consistent impact throughout December made him a clear favourite for the award.

In response to the recognition, Starc credited the success to the team effort and expressed pride in contributing to Australia’s Ashes victory. He noted that such achievements reflect both personal performance and the support of teammates. The award also marked Australia’s return to prominence in ICC Player of the Month accolades, following Pat Cummins’ win in December 2023.

This honour reinforces Starc’s reputation as a world-class fast bowler and underlines his importance to the Australian team as they prepare for future international challenges.