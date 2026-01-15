Mauni Amavasya Magh Snan 2026: Check Out The Date, Auspicious Time, Significance, And Rituals

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionMauni Amavasya Magh Snan 2026: Check Out The Date, Auspicious Time, Significance, And Rituals

Know the spiritual significance of Mauni Amavasya during the Magh month, along with key rituals, sacred practices and traditional beliefs followed on this highly auspicious day.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Magh Snan is believed to purify not only the body but also the mind and soul. At the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, the third and most sacred Magh Snan after Makar Sankranti will be observed on Mauni Amavasya, February 18, 2026. This bath is considered the holiest of the Magh Mela, and devotees perform it to attain spiritual merit and divine blessings.

ALSO READ: Magh Bihu 2026: Date, Key Rituals, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Festival Of Assam

Mauni Amavasya Snan Muhurat

Time: 5:27 am to 7:15 am

Bathing during Brahma Muhurat (before sunrise) is considered especially auspicious.

Significance Of Magh Snan On Mauni Amavasya

Amavasya is regarded as a sacred tithi, and Mauni Amavasya falling in the month of Magh holds special spiritual importance. According to religious beliefs, this day helps devotees attain liberation from sins accumulated over many lifetimes. Observing silence (maun), along with bathing, meditation and penance, is a long-followed tradition. It is believed that a holy dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya gives results equivalent to performing a Rajasuya Yagya and bestows overall prosperity and happiness.

What To Do On Mauni Amavasya

  • Wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath at a pilgrimage site or in sacred rivers.
  • Scriptures state that bathing and donating on this day helps free a person from worldly attachments and leads towards salvation.
  • Observe a maun vrat (vow of silence) throughout the day to purify the soul and reduce mental stress.
  • Avoid sleeping during the day and chant the Gayatri Mantra or mantras of your chosen deity.
  • Perform 108 parikramas of the Peepal tree, which is believed to remove poverty.
  • Donate blankets, sesame seeds, jaggery, ghee and grains to the needy. Also, distribute suhaag items to married women.

How To Gain The Merit Of Magh Snan At Home

If you are unable to visit the Magh Mela on Mauni Amavasya, you can still earn the spiritual merit at home. Add sesame seeds and Gangajal to your bath water and chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Ganga while bathing.

Additionally, perform pitru tarpan at home using black sesame seeds and water. Mix water and milk in a copper vessel, add black sesame seeds, and offer the water while taking the names of your ancestors. Repeat this process three times to seek their blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the next significant Magh Snan after Makar Sankranti?

The third and most sacred Magh Snan after Makar Sankranti will be observed on Mauni Amavasya, February 18, 2026, in Prayagraj.

What is the auspicious bathing time for Mauni Amavasya Snan?

The Mauni Amavasya Snan Muhurat is from 5:27 am to 7:15 am. Bathing during Brahma Muhurat, before sunrise, is considered especially auspicious.

What is the spiritual significance of Magh Snan on Mauni Amavasya?

This day is considered highly sacred. A holy dip, observing silence, meditation, and penance are believed to liberate devotees from sins and bestow prosperity and happiness.

How can I gain the merit of Magh Snan if I can't go to Prayagraj?

You can earn merit at home by adding sesame seeds and Gangajal to your bath water while chanting mantras. Performing pitru tarpan with black sesame seeds and water also helps.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mauni Amavasya Rituals Mauni Amavasya Significance Magh Snan Importance Magh Mela Traditions Spiritual Practices In Magh Month
Photo Gallery

