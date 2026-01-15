Mauni Amavasya Magh Snan 2026: Check Out The Date, Auspicious Time, Significance, And Rituals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Magh Snan is believed to purify not only the body but also the mind and soul. At the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, the third and most sacred Magh Snan after Makar Sankranti will be observed on Mauni Amavasya, February 18, 2026. This bath is considered the holiest of the Magh Mela, and devotees perform it to attain spiritual merit and divine blessings.

Mauni Amavasya Snan Muhurat

Time: 5:27 am to 7:15 am

Bathing during Brahma Muhurat (before sunrise) is considered especially auspicious.

Significance Of Magh Snan On Mauni Amavasya

Amavasya is regarded as a sacred tithi, and Mauni Amavasya falling in the month of Magh holds special spiritual importance. According to religious beliefs, this day helps devotees attain liberation from sins accumulated over many lifetimes. Observing silence (maun), along with bathing, meditation and penance, is a long-followed tradition. It is believed that a holy dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya gives results equivalent to performing a Rajasuya Yagya and bestows overall prosperity and happiness.

What To Do On Mauni Amavasya

Wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath at a pilgrimage site or in sacred rivers.

Scriptures state that bathing and donating on this day helps free a person from worldly attachments and leads towards salvation.

Observe a maun vrat (vow of silence) throughout the day to purify the soul and reduce mental stress.

Avoid sleeping during the day and chant the Gayatri Mantra or mantras of your chosen deity.

Perform 108 parikramas of the Peepal tree, which is believed to remove poverty.

Donate blankets, sesame seeds, jaggery, ghee and grains to the needy. Also, distribute suhaag items to married women.

How To Gain The Merit Of Magh Snan At Home

If you are unable to visit the Magh Mela on Mauni Amavasya, you can still earn the spiritual merit at home. Add sesame seeds and Gangajal to your bath water and chant mantras dedicated to Goddess Ganga while bathing.

Additionally, perform pitru tarpan at home using black sesame seeds and water. Mix water and milk in a copper vessel, add black sesame seeds, and offer the water while taking the names of your ancestors. Repeat this process three times to seek their blessings.

