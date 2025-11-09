Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kharmas 2025 To Begin On December 16: Spiritual Practices To Follow During This Period

Kharmas 2025 To Begin On December 16: Spiritual Practices To Follow During This Period

Kharmas 2025 begins on December 16 and ends on January 14. Know why auspicious ceremonies pause and what spiritual practices to follow.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hindu tradition, Kharmas is considered a sacred yet inauspicious month, observed twice every year. It is a period marked by spiritual discipline, devotion, and restraint, during which auspicious activities such as weddings or housewarming ceremonies are avoided.

ALSO READ: Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Check Out The Date, Its Significance, Puja Rituals, And More

When Does Kharmas Occur?

Kharmas takes place twice a year when the Sun transits through the zodiac signs of Jupiter, Sagittarius and Pisces. Each Kharmas period lasts for about 30 days.

In 2025, the Kharmas period will begin on December 16, when the Sun enters Sagittarius. It will end on January 14, 2026, when the Sun moves into Capricorn.

Why Kharmas Is Considered Inauspicious For Ceremonies

According to astrology, when the Sun transits through Jupiter’s signs (Sagittarius and Pisces), the Sun’s brilliance reduces Jupiter’s auspicious influence. As a result, this phase is not suitable for conducting auspicious or celebratory events such as marriages, engagements, housewarmings, or other sacred rituals.

During this time, it is believed that Jupiter’s divine powers and blessings weaken, while the Sun’s motion becomes slower, making it spiritually unfavorable for new beginnings.

Spiritual Significance Of Kharmas

Despite being unsuitable for auspicious functions, Kharmas is regarded as a spiritually potent period. It is a time devoted to prayers, fasting, meditation, and self-discipline. Followers use this phase to focus on inner purification and seek divine grace through restraint and devotion.

What Should Be Avoided During Kharmas

As per religious beliefs, people should avoid starting new ventures, buying gold or silver, or initiating major life events during this period. Instead, the emphasis remains on performing religious rituals, chanting, and maintaining self-control to gain spiritual merit.

The Astrological Reason Behind The Pause

Astrologers explain that for auspicious works, both the Sun and Jupiter should be fully active and powerful. However, during Kharmas, Jupiter’s energy diminishes under the Sun’s radiance, and the Sun’s pace slows down. Hence, performing auspicious acts during this period is believed to disrupt cosmic harmony and reduce their positive effects.

In essence, Kharmas marks a celestial pause, a time for reflection rather than action, allowing spiritual rejuvenation before auspicious energies return with the Sun’s transit into Capricorn.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
